Star Wars: Episode IX Release Date

Star Wars: Episode IX's Release Date Has Been Revealed!

Disney has announced the release date for Star Wars: Episode IX! The new installment will officially hit theaters on Dec. 20, 2019. That's almost exactly two years after the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the next film up in the series. Episode IX doesn't have a title yet, but we do know that it will be directed by J.J. Abrams (who was brought on board after original director Colin Trevorrow was let go). It was also announced that despite previous reports, the late Carrie Fisher will not appear in the film.

Star Wars Episode IX
