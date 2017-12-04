You Can't NOT Smile at These NYC Commuters Getting Down to Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow"

The subway stations of New York City are typically filled with bustling commuters, frantic tourists, and occasional buskers, but for a few joyous moments on Dec. 3, the Times Square train station basically turned into a Cardi B dance party. In a now-viral video shared on Twitter, commuters are seen spontaneously breaking into dance as Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" plays in the background. Quite the sizable crowd gathered, with many seemingly forgetting all about rushing to catch their trains to stop and recite the lyrics to the hit. Honestly, the video is so pure and glorious that it makes me rethink my aversion to Times Square.

Soon after the heartwarming video was shared on social media, it went totally viral, garnering nearly 30,000 retweets and more than 75,000 likes. Plus, nearly 1,000 Twitter users couldn't help but offer up their comments on how Cardi B has the power to bring strangers together, even in the depths of NYC's subways. All in favor of making "Bodak Yellow" the new National Anthem, please say "aye."

When bodak yellow unites the country more than its national anthem — rida 🌿 (@freespiritrida) December 4, 2017







Love seeing people coming together and enjoying themselves & I'm SO happy for @iamcardib !! Girl you did it!!! — Bella NoShade (@tiffrita) December 3, 2017







if this video doesn't make you happy you need to leave lol — Master Rahool (@daednixrb) December 3, 2017





