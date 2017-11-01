 Skip Nav
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About
These 46 New Titles Coming to Netflix in November Will Help You Survive Thanksgiving
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
7 Shows to Watch If You're Having Serious Mindhunter Withdrawals

If you've made a nice, deep dent in your couch cushion from binging the entire first season of Mindhunter, you're definitely not alone. Learning about what exactly makes real-life serial killers like Ed Kemper, Richard Speck, and Dennis Rader (aka the BTK killer) tick is fascinating, and the 10-episode series left us wanting more. While our obsession with crime is hard to contain, we're definitely not up for a Holden Ford and Bill Tench-style visit to the nearest prison. So what's a Mindhunter fan to do? Get back on the couch and get ready to stream one of these addicting crime shows.

Forensic Files
Cold Case Files
The First 48 Hours
Dexter
Nightmare Next Door
The Killing Season
The Mentalist
