Taylor Swift "LWYMMD" and Britney Spears "Toxic" Mashup
We Didn't Need This "LWYMMD" and "Toxic" Mashup, but We're Loving It Anyway
Remember when Britney Spears said she'd never met Taylor Swift even though there was photo evidence of her meeting Taylor? That was funny. Anyway, this mashup of Britney's 2004 hit "Toxic" with Taylor's new headline-making single "Look What You Made Me Do" was definitely not something we asked for, but it actually sounds pretty sick. Check out the video above to see for yourself.