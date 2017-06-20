 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
OMG: Teddy Altman Is Returning to Grey's Anatomy Next Season
Orange Is the New Black
The Cast of Orange Is the New Black Looks Way Different in Other Roles
Corinne Olympios
Bachelor in Paradise: Everything That's Happened Since Season 4 Got Canceled
Summer
Summer Reading List: 40 Books to Read Before They're Movies

Is Teddy Altman Returning to Grey's Anatomy?

Things are about to change at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. While we can only really speculate on the 14th season of Grey's Anatomy, concrete details are slowly rolling in. This week, ABC announced the return of an old favorite: Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) is coming back! It's been a good five years since Teddy left Seattle. She takes off after Henry's death at the end of season eight. Well, technically Owen fires her, but only because he wanted her to take an incredible job somewhere else.

Regardless of the circumstances surrounding her departure and upcoming return, there are a few reasons Teddy's presence on Grey's could be a huge deal. Let's not forget the different ways she ties into the show: she's known Owen for a long time, she's clearly close to Owen's sister, and she works in cardio. Let's talk about how that could manifest on the show.

  • Teddy and Owen could finally get together. In case you don't remember, Teddy hardcore professes her love for Owen in season six. Now, all this time has passed. Cristina is gone. Teddy has had time to mourn Henry. Owen may be married to Amelia, but their marriage is in shambles. Is there a chance this old flame will finally reignite? Will Teddy's presence snap Amelia out of her stupor?
  • Teddy could cause an upheaval in the cardio department. At this stage in the game, the cardio department is Maggie's baby. If Teddy returns to work at Grey Sloan, she might butt heads with Maggie. And to be clear, Maggie's a mess after the death of her mom. Things could get dicey.
  • Teddy might be the new, strong link between Owen and his sister. We know Owen's sister will be around in the upcoming season. As a reminder, we don't see Teddy in the season 13 finale, but she's the one who calls Owen and tells him she's been found. There's a strong chance Teddy will be tangled in all the trauma and recovery Owen's sister will face.

Welcome back, Teddy. We missed you.

Image Source: ABC
Join the conversation
Entertainment NewsGrey's AnatomyTV
Join The Conversation
Fall TV
Fall TV: See When Your Favorite Shows Are Premiering This Year
by Quinn Keaney
Pancake Cake Tutorial
Food Video
by Megan Lutz
Grey's Anatomy Season 13 Finale Recap
Grey's Anatomy
4 Questions You Still Have After the Grey's Anatomy Season 13 Finale
by Stacey Nguyen
Is the Hospital Going to Explode on Grey's Anatomy?
Grey's Anatomy
Shonda Rhimes May Have Spoiled the Grey's Anatomy Finale Way Back in 2009
by Ryan Roschke
Moms You Meet on Father's Day
Father's Day
The Moms You Meet on Father's Day
by Kate Schweitzer
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds