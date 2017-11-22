 Skip Nav
Thanksgiving 2017 TV Schedule

All the New Shows, Specials, and Movies Airing on Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is a serious contender for the best holiday for two important reasons: delicious food and excellent TV. (OK, hanging out with your loved ones is pretty awesome too.) Thanksgiving TV is a treat that's almost on par with pumpkin pie, and the 2017 Thanksgiving Day lineup is no exception. After you've devoured the turkey and cranberries, you and your family can gather around the TV for football, Christmas classics, and, of course, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Once you've polished off your meal on Nov. 23, these Thanksgiving specials, shows, and movies will be ready to keep you and the rest of your family occupied . . . until everyone's ready for seconds.

CBS

9:00 a.m. — Thanksgiving Day Parade

4:30 p.m. — Chargers vs. Cowboys

8:30 p.m. — Young Sheldon (new)

9:00 p.m. — Mom (new)

9:30 p.m. — Life in Pieces (new)

The CW

8:00 p.m.—Supernatural (new)

9:00 p.m. — Arrow (new)

Fox

12:30 p.m. — Vikings vs. Lions

NBC

9:00 a.m. — Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

12:00 p.m. — The National Dog Show

8:30 p.m. — Redskins vs. Giants

PBS

8:00 p.m. — Anne of Green Gables: The Good Stars

Freeform

11:30 a.m. — National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

1:35 p.m. — Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

4:10 p.m. — Home Alone

6:40 p.m. — Elf

Hallmark Channel

8:00 a.m. — Ice Sculpture Christmas

10:00 a.m. — A Bride for Christmas

12:00 p.m. — Miss Christmas

2:00 p.m. — Love You Like Christmas

4:00 p.m. — Christmas List

6:00 p.m. — The Sweetest Christmas

8:00 p.m. — The Mistletoe Inn

10:00 p.m. — A Gift to Remember

Lifetime

8:00 a.m.— Christmas on the Bayou

10:00 a.m.— Heaven Sent

12:00 p.m.— A Christmas Wedding Date

2:00 p.m. — All I Want For Christmas

4:00 p.m. — The Christmas Gift

6:00 p.m. — Dear Santa

8:00 p.m. — Christmas With the Kranks

10:00 p.m. — The Fight Before Christmas

TBS

1:00 p.m. — Friends, "The One Where Underdog Gets Away"

1:30 p.m. — Friends, "The One With the List"

2:00 p.m. — Friends, "The One With the Football

2:30 p.m. — Friends, "The One With Chandler in a Box"

3:00 p.m. — Friends, "The One With All the Thanksgivings"

3:30 p.m. — Friends, "The One Where Ross Got High"

4:00 p.m. — Friends, "The One Where Chandler Doesn't Like Dogs"

4:30 p.m. — Friends, "The One With the Rumor"

5:00 p.m. — Friends, "The One With Rachel's Other Sister"

5:30 p.m. — Friends, "The One With the Late Thanksgiving"

Image Source: New Line Cinema
