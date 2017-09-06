 Skip Nav
18 Things That Happen in Every Grey's Anatomy Episode

After almost 14 seasons of Grey's Anatomy, Shonda Rhimes can still find ways to surprise the audience. You would think watching a death, a birth, or a steamy makeout session between two doctors would be boring by now, but nope. We're just as glued to our screens as we were years ago and we want to watch the doctors' journeys until the end. As any longtime Grey's watcher knows, there are themes that repeat in every episode, but that might just be the thing that makes the show so addictive. With the season finale right around the corner, we thought we'd highlight the things that happen in pretty much every episode of Grey's — because chances are you probably noticed them, too.

Miranda Proving That She Can Shut You Down With Her Words
Someone Ending Up at Joe's Bar
Karev Telling Meredith to Not Freak Out Over Something Small
Surgeons Casually Striking Up Deep Conversations While Operating on a Patient
Doctors Having a Hot Makeout Session
Amelia Debating Whether or Not She and Owen Will Work Out
The Blurring of Lines When It Comes to Patient and Doctor Privilege
A Doctor Becoming Severely Attached to a Patient
The Appearance of a Sick Elderly Patient or Little Child
Karev Tenderly Checking Up On a Newborn or Child
A Patient Dying When You Least Expect Them To
You Find Yourself Staring Deeply Into Jackson's Baby-Blue Eyes
The Interns Reminding Us Why It Sucks to Be an Intern
Two Doctors Fighting Over Which Treatment Plan Is the Best For the Patient
Something Happens in the Operating Room, and the Patient Almost Dies, but Ends Up Being Saved
Doctors Airing Their Dirty Laundry With Each Other in the Hallway
A Character Delivering a Moving Monologue
How You Feel After Every Season Finale of Grey's
