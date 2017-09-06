18 Things That Happen in Every Grey's Anatomy Episode

After almost 14 seasons of Grey's Anatomy, Shonda Rhimes can still find ways to surprise the audience. You would think watching a death, a birth, or a steamy makeout session between two doctors would be boring by now, but nope. We're just as glued to our screens as we were years ago and we want to watch the doctors' journeys until the end. As any longtime Grey's watcher knows, there are themes that repeat in every episode, but that might just be the thing that makes the show so addictive. With the season finale right around the corner, we thought we'd highlight the things that happen in pretty much every episode of Grey's — because chances are you probably noticed them, too.