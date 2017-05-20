 Skip Nav
OMG Tom Hanks Just Revived David S. Pumpkins — With a Twist
Fall TV
Here's Your First Peek at Fall's New TV Shows!
Music
24 Fire Tracks You've Heard on the Final Season of Pretty Little Liars
Emma Watson
Exclusive: Emma Watson Is Brimming With Joy in Beauty and the Beast's Dance Scene

Tom Hanks as David S. Pumpkins on SNL 2017

OMG Tom Hanks Just Revived David S. Pumpkins — With a Twist

Dwayne Johnson hosted the season finale of Saturday Night Live, but Tom Hanks stole the show. The Oscar winner volunteered to be The Rock's running mate in 2020 (they were joking, but still) before making a quick cameo as his bizarre, viral creation from last year: David S. Pumpkins. This parody on rap videos would have been funny enough on its own, but David S. Pimpkins makes it 100 times better.
