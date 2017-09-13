This New Horror Movie Is a Perfectly Wicked Blend of Clueless and Scream

How far would you go to get more followers for your blog? Would you brutally kill Josh Hutcherson? Would you attack Craig Robinson in the middle of his workout? If you answered yes to either of those questions, we have a feeling you'll love Tragedy Girls. The horror-comedy stars Brianna Hildebrand (Deadpool) and Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Apocalypse) as two high schoolers and amateur crime reporters who discover the identity of a serial killer plaguing their town. After killing him, they decide the best way to draw attention to their blog is by going on a murderous rampage themselves, thereby igniting their social media fandom (think: if Ingrid Goes West had a baby with Scream). In other words, we can't freakin' wait for this to come out.

Tragedy Girls hits theaters on Oct. 20.