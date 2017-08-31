True Detective Season 3 Is Officially Happening, With Mahershala Ali Front and Center

After a dry, painfully slow second season of True Detective, HBO's gritty drama unsurprisingly lost a good deal of the fans who couldn't get enough of Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson in season one. Luckily, it seems that network executives knew exactly how to lure everyone back for a potential third season: Mahershala Ali. In June, the Oscar-winning Moonlight actor was in talks to play the lead in the next installment of the series, and on Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the show will officially be returning.

The third season will tell the story of "a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods." Ali will play the role of Arkansas state police detective Wayne Hays — and we can't wait to see him in uniform. In addition to captivating audiences on the silver screen, Ali has also done his fair share of work on "prestige" TV shows like House of Cards and Luke Cage. In other words: he's a perfect fit.

The Emmy-winning anthology series was created by Nic Pizzolatto, who has an overall deal with the network through 2018 and will be joined on the project by director Jeremy Saulnier (but not Deadwood creator David Milch, who was rumored to be taking the reins). In a statement on Thursday, Pizzolatto said, "I'm tremendously thrilled to be working with artists at the level of Mahershala and Jeremy. I hope the material can do justice to their talents, and we're all very excited to tell this story." Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey, and the show's original director, Cary Joji Fukunaga, will all have executive producer credits.