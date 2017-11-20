 Skip Nav
15 Beautifully Bizarre Gifts For the Twin Peaks Fan

Did you fall in love all over again with Agent Dale Cooper, Albert Rosenfield, and the rest of the Twin Peaks crew when the show returned in 2017? Or perhaps you discovered it for the first time and are on your third rewatch, trying to figure out just what the heck is going on all the time? Either way, if you're a fan of David Lynch's weird little show, or if someone you love is, POPSUGAR has a plethora of gifts to consider this holiday season.

Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series Blu-ray/DVD
$56
from amazon.com
Buy Now
David Lynch: The Art Life (The Criterion Collection)
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Black and White Chevron Blouse
$40
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now
Paper Moon Black and White Chevron Earrings
$8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
The Secret History of Twin Peaks
$30
from store.sho.com
Buy Now
Black and White Classic Lace-Up Saddle Shoes
$48
from unique-vintage.com
Buy Now
"The Owls Are Not What They Seem" Printed Cotton Satchel Bag
$40
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Twin Peaks Sheriff Department Jacket
$58
from store.sho.com
Buy Now
Wonderful & Stranger Liquid Music Fine Fragrance Boxed Trio Set
$244
from store.sho.com
Buy Now
Burhall Club Chair and Ottoman Set
$250
from wayfair.com
Buy Now
Donut Disturb Door Sign
$17
from store.sho.com
Buy Now
Pie of the Month Club
$455
from amazingclubs.com
Buy Now
Atlas Coffee Club's subscription service
$200
from atlascoffeeclub.com
Buy Now
Audrey Horne's Queen of Diamonds One-Eyed Jacks Costume
$300
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Black Lodge Dress
$57
from etsy.com
Buy Now
