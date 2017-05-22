Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Hasn't Been Renewed, but Don't Panic Yet

 Skip Nav
Season three of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt hit Netflix on May 19, bringing our beloved Titus back to us. While we're happy to see his version of Lemonade — and Kimmy, of course — we're plagued with the thought that Netflix has not yet announced a fourth season. It's early, sure, but until that green light is illuminated, anything can happen. On the hopeful side, UKS is one of Netflix's biggest comedies, and has been nominated for best comedy series (in addition to several acting awards) at the Emmys two years running. On the less hopeful side, it hasn't won yet.

The show's first three seasons premiered in March 2015, April 2016, and May 2017, which means a potential fourth season may debut in June 2018 — if it happens at all.

Image Source: Netflix
