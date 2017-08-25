The 12 Most Underrated Horror Movies of All Time

As a kid, I always gravitated toward horror comic books and movies — the darker, the better. I'm sure my parents never thought it would be something I would one day base a career on, curating for film festivals and now Shudder! I love finding films and sharing them with others; it's kind of like a spooky "show and tell." There are lots of different flavors and nuances of horror, but here is a wide range of underrated or overlooked films, from comedic ones like Murder Party and Mr. Vampire, to downright terrifying ones like Evil Dead Trap, to sinister and cerebral ones like Pulse (the original, not the lame remake).



