This Is Us Costume Ideas For the Die-Hard Fans With a Lot of Feelings

If you're obsessed with the Pearson family from This Is Us, why not dress up as your favorite character for Halloween? With the extended timeline of the show and the back-and-forth between decades, the series offers plenty of fun costume ideas. Whether you channel the This Is Us wedding look or the Pearson siblings, there are plenty of options for individual, couple, and group costumes. As we anxiously await the show's second season, check out some creative This Is Us costume ideas.