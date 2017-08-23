 Skip Nav
This Is Us Season 2 Trailer

The First 3 Minutes of This Is Us Season 2 Are Already Making Us Cry Buckets

After what seemed like an eternity of waiting, This Is Us is back with an exclusive look at season two, and boy is it jam-packed with emotions. Following the events of the season one finale when Randall tells Beth that he wants to adopt a child, the three-minute clip shows him having a heart-to-heart with Rebecca about his own adoption. While she admits that it was "complicated" at first, it was his adoptive father, Jack, who really pulled her through it and made her realize that Randall was meant to be their son. Cue the tears! Seriously, grab some tissues and get ready for Sept. 25, because if this is any indication, the premiere is going to make you sob buckets.

This Is UsTV
