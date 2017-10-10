Vanessa Lachey Moves Husband Nick to Tears With Her Heartfelt DWTS Performance

Vanessa Lachey dedicated her Dancing With the Stars performance to her beautiful family during "Memorable Year" night on Monday. Ahead of her performance, the mother of three opened up about how she underwent emergency surgery when her youngest son, Phoenix, was born premature last December. Even though it was a particularly difficult time for her family, she admitted that her husband Nick's song "Godspeed (Sweet Dreams)" really helped them get through it. Not only is her rumba incredibly moving, but we can't help but tear up as Nick proudly watches from above.