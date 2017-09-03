This Epic, Emotional Video Proves That Jon Snow Is Destined For the Iron Throne

 Skip Nav
No matter the weather outside your window, prepare to get goosebumps when you press "play" on this epic fan-made video about Game of Thrones' Jon Snow. In less than four minutes, the emotional recap (made by TheGaroStudios) summarizes the heroic saga that is Jon's life, from before his birth up until becoming King in the North; and what's more, the video proves exactly why Jon should sit on the Iron Throne at the show's end.

By perfectly contrasting Jon and his father, Rhaegar, the video proves that the young leader is destined for greatness . . . and highlights the sacrifices it's taken to keep him safe. Trust us on this one and give the video a watch. Sure, you'll cry — but you'll also feel hopeful, inspired, and just plain proud of how far Jon has come.

