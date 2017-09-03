 Skip Nav
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns

The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

Game of Thrones season seven is officially finished, and while the season left us with a lot of definitive answers about the series — like the truth about Jon Snow's claim to the Iron Throne — there are still a helluva lot of questions left to answer. Based on how the season ended, we've got quite a few theories about how the show's final installment will play out when it returns to air. We're talking deaths! Love stories! Babies! Revenge! The eighth and last season is going to be more fiery than "dracarys."

Read on for our predictions (and hopes) for next season. There will be prophecies fulfilled, hearts broken, and kill lists to complete . . . but, most importantly, Winter has come to Westeros, and the Night King isn't slowing down for anybody.

Tormund will escape Eastwatch and warn the Northern forces about the Wall breach.
Sansa will give Jon a piece of her mind about bending the knee.
Jon and Ghost will have a long-overdue reunion.
Sansa and Tyrion will reunite for the first time since they were married.
Jaime will have some serious explaining to do.
The North will reject Daenerys as queen.
We will see that annoying brat Robin again.
Brienne and Tormund will finally figure out their relationship.
Jon and Arya will finally reunite.
And so will Arya and the Hound.
Theon will stop Euron and the Golden Company.
And he will see Yara again.
Daario might make another appearance.
Daenerys will become pregnant with Jon's child.
Jon will learn the truth about his parents and legitimate claim to the Iron Throne.
Jon will struggle with his Targaryen identity.
Lyanna Mormont will fight in battle.
Bran will warg into Viserion.
At least one more of Dany's dragons will die.
Cleganebowl will happen, y'all.
Jaime will kill Cersei . . . in one form or another.
There will be a major change in the Night's Watch.
Melisandre and Varys's ambiguous fates will be revealed.
We will learn the identity of the Night King.
The Great War will end.
We will finally learn the identity of Azor Ahai.
Bronn will finally get a castle.
