The 18 Types of The Walking Dead Fans

Anyone who watches The Walking Dead will tell you that the show's fandom is pretty intense. We're constantly teeming with theories about tiny details, our undeniable crush on Rick Grimes, and, of course, our endless shipping of Daryl and Carol. Suffice it to say, as we gear up for the next season, we need something to cut the tension. We fans are at our wits' end. To help you forge the sad, Walking Dead-less month ahead, keep reading for all the types of TWD fans to be aware of during this trying time.