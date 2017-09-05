 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
American Horror Story Cult
Meet the Mysterious New Characters Coming to American Horror Story: Cult
Shirtless
8 Sexy-as-Hell Shirtless Moments in 2017 Movies
The 18 Types of The Walking Dead Fans

Anyone who watches The Walking Dead will tell you that the show's fandom is pretty intense. We're constantly teeming with theories about tiny details, our undeniable crush on Rick Grimes, and, of course, our endless shipping of Daryl and Carol. Suffice it to say, as we gear up for the next season, we need something to cut the tension. We fans are at our wits' end. To help you forge the sad, Walking Dead-less month ahead, keep reading for all the types of TWD fans to be aware of during this trying time.

The One Who Nearly Has a Heart Attack During Every Single Episode
The One Who NEEDS to Know All the Spoilers, Like, Immediately
The One Who Avoids Spoilers Like the Plague
The One Who's Read All the Comic Books and Is VERY Protective of Them
The One Who Refuses to Read the Books, Is Content Being "Surprised"
The One Who Looks Up All the Theories Ahead of Time
The One Who Hates All the Violence but Still Likes to Watch
The One Who Low-Key Loves All the Violence
The One Who's, Like, Still on Season 3
The One Who Thinks Everyone Is Going to Die All the Time
The One Whose Fave Is Somehow Always the One to Die
The One Who NEEDS to Express Every Emotion They're Feeling . . . Out Loud
The One Who Will Cut You If You Say 1 Word During the Episode
The One Who Uses Food as a Coping Mechanism
The One Who Only Watches Because They're Dating an Avid Fan
The One Who Would Rather Die Than Wait 6 Months For the New Season
The One Who Has to Turn It Into a Philosophical Conversation
The One Who Desperately Hates Watching but Can't Seem to Stop
Latest Entertainment
