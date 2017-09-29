You'll Love These Westworld Halloween Costume Ideas as Much as Teddy Loves Dolores

We're practically all but ripping our freakin' hair out while not-so-patiently awaiting season two of HBO's Westworld. The sci-fi thriller series kept our eyes glued to the screen last year as we watched gasp-worthy plot twist after plot twist unfold within the show's fictional theme park. Although the series unfortunately won't be returning until 2018 [insert buckets of tears here], we can still fuel our obsession by repping our favorite characters this Halloween. Ahead, we've outlined exactly how to mimic the hosts and humans of Westworld — straight down to how you should act throughout your Halloween festivities. Get those fake Southern accents ready!