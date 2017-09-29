 Skip Nav
You'll Love These Westworld Halloween Costume Ideas as Much as Teddy Loves Dolores

We're practically all but ripping our freakin' hair out while not-so-patiently awaiting season two of HBO's Westworld. The sci-fi thriller series kept our eyes glued to the screen last year as we watched gasp-worthy plot twist after plot twist unfold within the show's fictional theme park. Although the series unfortunately won't be returning until 2018 [insert buckets of tears here], we can still fuel our obsession by repping our favorite characters this Halloween. Ahead, we've outlined exactly how to mimic the hosts and humans of Westworld — straight down to how you should act throughout your Halloween festivities. Get those fake Southern accents ready!

Dolores Abernathy
Teddy Flood
Man in Black
Maeve Millay
Bernard Lowe
Clementine Pennyfeather
William
Robert Ford
Dolores Abernathy (After Running Away With William)
A Westworld Host Cleaner
