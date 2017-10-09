 Skip Nav
Comic-Con
Try Not to Lose Your Mind Over the Emotional New Justice League Trailer
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Stranger Things
Every Single Thing You Need to Know About Stranger Things Before Watching Season 2

What Is The Evangelicals Book?

The Evangelicals Explores the History and Rise of Religion in Politics

At the heart of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Frances FitzGerald's engrossing book The Evangelicals: The Struggle to Shape America, which is a finalist for a National Book Award, is a detailed outlining of the role religion plays in American politics. Considering how intertwined the two have become in recent elections, her 700-page book is incredibly timely.

This historical account, conducted with meticulous journalistic research, details the origins of Jerry Falwell, Billy Graham, and how the religious right has become such an indelible part of American society. While our founding fathers ensured a clearly divided church and state, those in the religious right and Evangelical movement believe it is their duty to put God back into politics.

Beginning with the Great Awakening in the mid-1700s and touching on manifest destiny and the takeover of the West, FitzGerald deftly details the growth of conservative Protestantism. Their stretch of power has reached numerous presidents, and every election, politicians vie for important Evangelical votes. She explores their different fractions, what they want, and the lengths they will go to get it.

Join the conversation
National Book AwardsBooks
Books
Fall Reading List: 43 Books to Read Before They're Movies
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Best Books For Women 2017
Women
Our Favorite Books of the Year (So Far) — You Won't Be Able to Put Them Down!
by Tara Block
What Is Her Body and Other Parties About?
Books
by Kate Jackson Sabelhaus
Starbucks Fall Drink and Book Pairings
Starbucks
by BookSparks
Sexiest Romance Books in October 2017
Must Haves
by Lisa Renee Jones
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds