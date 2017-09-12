Dean, Kristina, and D-Lo From Bachelor in Paradise Went on Ellen — Yep, It Was Awkward

We've witnessed our fair share of love triangles develop on screen through the years: Peeta, Katniss, and Gale from The Hunger Games and Cady, Aaron, and Regina in Mean Girls, just to name a few. By far the most cringeworthy one, though, formed on season four of Bachelor in Paradise.

Fan-favorite-turned-f*ckboy Dean Unglert found himself in quite the pickle when he began developing deep feelings for Kristina Schulman, only to be sidetracked by Danielle Lombard once she waltzed into Paradise and snagged a one-on-one date with him. BIP fans watched an intense love triangle unfold, as Dean played emotional ping-pong with the two women, stringing both along for one hell of a drama-filled ride all season. In the end, Dean left Paradise with no bae and hundreds of distressed now-former fans who were confused by his newfound douchebaggery. So what's up with the infamous love triangle now that the sun has set in Paradise?

The three appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to dish on the drama, and things got, well, awkward, to say the least. You can almost feel the discomfort burning though the screen as the talk-show host grills them about what went down on BIP. The worst part? When Kristina is asked if she'd ever be interested in rekindling the once-lit flame with Dean, she simply says, "Only if this guy learns from his mistakes." Sheesh, Kristina, you can do so much better than this dude!