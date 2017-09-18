 Skip Nav
Award Season
6 Moments That Made the Emmys Worth Watching
Award Season
Here's the Complete List of 2017's Exciting Emmy Winners
Award Season
Ann Dowd Was So Surprised by Her Emmy Win, She Literally Couldn't Move

What Happened to Fergus on Outlander?

Outlander: Why Fergus's Gnarly Scene Is Actually "the Best"

On the latest episode of Outlander, things take a tragic turn for Fergus, played as a young man by Romann Berrux, when he encounters some Redcoats while trying to visit Jamie. Read on for details, including what Berrux thought of this episode — but be warned of light spoilers from the books.

In "Surrender," Fergus shoots a crow, which brings a Redcoat search down on Lallybroch because firearms are forbidden for Highlanders after the defeat of the Scottish army at Culloden. The Redcoats are put off by Jenny, but they're highly suspicious of the Murray household and follow Fergus the next time he sneaks off to see Jamie in the cave where he's hiding.

When Fergus confronts them in the forest, one hot-headed Redcoat officer snaps and amputates Fergus's hand. Jamie can only watch in horror, fearful of intervening because it will give him away to the British.

Related
Why Outlander's Writers Are Leaving This Important Book Element Out of the Show
ADVERTISEMENT

In the books, that's more or less the way it goes down, but there are slight differences. In Voyager, Fergus is bringing Jamie a jug of ale, which the Redcoats want. When Fergus won't give it to them — and actually taunts them by "waggl[ing] his rump" at them — there's a scuffle and he loses his hand.

Either way, Fergus is now without one of his hands, which he replaces with a hook. The injury is not fatal, and in fact, the show announced almost a year ago who will be playing grown-up Fergus: Cesar Domboy.

So, in a short while on Outlander, it will be time to bid adieu to Berrux as the adorable young Fergus. But at least he went out with a bang. He told us on an Outlander set visit last October that shooting this episode was so exciting for him.

"Getting my hand chopped off, that's the best. I really, really liked it. It's true! I thought it was so funny, the hand was so realistic . . . they took photos of my hand and they put things around my hand so they could do the perfect representation," Berrux told us during a set visit. "It took one day to film it, we were in the middle of a forest, so it was very, very, very tiring, but I really, really liked it. I had no more voice at the end of the day because I cried too much."

Berrux also said he'd ask the props department if he could keep his fake hand, but we don't know if he was allowed to take that special souvenir home.

Related
Outlander: The 1 Reason You Should Hold Out Hope For Murtagh

As for his adult counterpart, Berrux said he did get to meet Domboy and that he's wonderful. "He's very nice. He's French too, so we spoke in French," Berrux said. "I think he'll do a very good job. I watched some of his movies and I think he's very good."

Berrux also revealed that the show recorded some sequences of him acting as Fergus and gave them to Domboy so "he could study" how Berrux acted in the role.

We're sad to see Berrux go as the show moves forward in time, but it sounds like Domboy is more than up to the task of taking over for him.

Image Source: Starz
Join the conversation
OutlanderPopsugar InterviewsCelebrity InterviewsTV
Join The Conversation
Outlander
Outlander Stars Hint at the Big Changes Ahead For Brianna and Roger in Season 3
by Andrea Reiher
Angelina Jolie Quotes About Brad Pitt Divorce September 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Angelina Jolie Says Her 6 Children Are the "Best Friends She's Ever Had"
by Kelsie Gibson
Who Has Caitriona Balfe Dated?
Caitriona Balfe
Outlander's Caitriona Balfe Keeps Her Relationships Quiet — but Here's What We Know
by Hedy Phillips
Selena Gomez Feeling Violated During Disney Days
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Remembers "Feeling Really Violated" When She Was a Disney Star
by Celia Fernandez
Outlander Season 3 Episode 2 Preview
Outlander
Jamie Is Bearded and Brokenhearted in the Preview For Next Week's Outlander
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds