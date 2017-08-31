 Skip Nav
Netflix
What's New on Netflix in August: Nostalgic Classics and 1 of 2016's Best Musicals
Netflix
The 54 New Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix in September
American Horror Story
10 American Horror Story Actors Who Desperately Need to Come Back to the Show
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
12 Movies and Shows Every Evan Peters Superfan Needs to Watch at Least Once

Evan Peters's name is pretty much synonymous with American Horror Story, but his murderous characters aren't the only things he's known for. Over the years, the 30-year-old actor has played everything from a dorky skateboarder to a mutant superhero. He was even a Disney Channel star at one point. Yes, Peters has come a very long way since his first role in 2004. As you prep for AHS: Cult (which is going to be one of the most Peters-heavy seasons yet), look back on all the other characters he has played.

Related
27 Times You Couldn't Help but Surrender to Evan Peters' Hotness

Sleepover
The Days
Phil of the Future
One Tree Hill
Kick-Ass
Mama's Boy
The Lazarus Effect
The Office
Elvis & Nixon
X-Men Franchise
Dabka
American Horror Story
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
American Horror StoryEvan PetersTVMovies
Join The Conversation
Evan Peters
Evan Peters's Hollywood Evolution Proves Puberty Is a Beautiful Thing
by Kelsie Gibson
Emma Roberts and Evan Peters Out in LA January 2017
Celebrity Couples
Emma Roberts and Evan Peters Go Casual For a Lunch Outing in LA
by Monica Sisavat
Evan Peters GIFs
Evan Peters
by Caitlin Hacker
American Horror Story Season 7 Cast
American Horror Story Cult
Here's the Cast of American Horror Story: Cult
by Maggie Pehanick
Emma Roberts and Evan Peters' Relationship Timeline
Celebrity Couples
The Complete Timeline of Emma Roberts and Evan Peters' Turbulent Romance
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds