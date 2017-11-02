8 Places You've Seen Tessa Thompson Other Than Thor: Ragnarok

If you are a Marvel fan, then you probably already aware that Tessa Thompson is bringing Valkyrie to life in the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok, set to hit theaters on Nov. 2. While the actress has been acting for years both on the small and big screen in a few recognizable roles, this is a huge part for Thompson. This will no doubt solidify her a spot in the Avengers franchise, so take a look back at some of the roles she's had before you see her as a total badass in Thor.