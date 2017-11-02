 Skip Nav
Netflix
These 46 New Titles Coming to Netflix in November Will Help You Survive Thanksgiving
Movie Trailers
You'll Get Chills Watching Luke Skywalker in the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Teaser
Fall TV
Who Is the Killer on Riverdale? Let's Break Down the Most Likely Suspects
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
8 Places You've Seen Tessa Thompson Other Than Thor: Ragnarok

If you are a Marvel fan, then you probably already aware that Tessa Thompson is bringing Valkyrie to life in the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok, set to hit theaters on Nov. 2. While the actress has been acting for years both on the small and big screen in a few recognizable roles, this is a huge part for Thompson. This will no doubt solidify her a spot in the Avengers franchise, so take a look back at some of the roles she's had before you see her as a total badass in Thor.

Related
Tessa Thompson's Sexy Stare Is So Steamy, You're About to Need Some Windex

When a Stranger Calls
Veronica Mars
666 Park Avenue
Cooper
Dear White People
Selma
Creed
Westworld
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Tessa ThompsonLatina EntertainmentLatina CelebrityCelebrity FactsThorTVMovies
Lady Gaga
4 Things to Know About the Man Lady Gaga Is Planning to Marry
by Monica Sisavat
Who Has Idris Elba Dated?
Idris Elba
Here's What We Know About Idris Elba's Notoriously Private Dating History
by Kelsie Gibson
Lili Reinhart Facts
Lili Reinhart
8 Facts About Riverdale's It Girl Lili Reinhart
by Kelsie Gibson
How Old Are the Kids on Stranger Things?
Fall TV
Stranger Things Age Investigation: How Old Are the Kids in the Cast?
by Brittney Stephens
Why Are There Locations in Royal Titles?
The Royals
Duke of Cambridge? Duchess of Kent? Here's the Reason Royal Titles Include Places
by Sabienna Bowman
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds