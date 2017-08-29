 Skip Nav
Netflix
What's New on Netflix in August: Nostalgic Classics and 1 of 2016's Best Musicals
Scrubs
The Cast of Scrubs: Where Are They Now?
Game of Thrones
49 Reactions We Had While Watching the Mind-Blowing Game of Thrones Finale
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
"What Are the Seven Kingdoms," You Ask? Here's Your Answer

There are a lot of locations to keep track of on Game of Thrones. From the Wall in the North to Dorne in the South, from Dragonstone in the East to Casterly Rock in the West and dozens of towns large and small in between. So one thing you may have always wondered about is just what are these Seven Kingdoms everyone keeps talking about?

Before Aegon Targaryen came in and conquered the continent of Westeros, there were seven lands ruled by seven different monarchs. Aegon and his family conquered and united six of them, leaving one an independent nation. Here's what you need to know about them.

Related
Viserion's Ability to Attack the Wall Could Go Back to Season 1

Kingdom of the North
Kingdom of the Mountain and the Vale
Kingdom of the Isles and Rivers
Kingdom of the Rock
Kingdom of the Stormlands
Kingdom of the Reach
Principality of Dorne
The Crownlands
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Game Of ThronesTV
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
by Brinton Parker
Game of Thrones Stark Family Hanging Out in Real Life Photos
Game of Thrones
17 Photos of the Stark Siblings That Prove Blood Is Thicker Than Water
by Caitlin Hacker
What Are Bran's Three-Eyed Raven Powers?
Game of Thrones
by Andrea Reiher
Who Has Arya Stark Killed on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
by Ryan Roschke
How Are Jon and Daenerys Related on Game of Thrones?
Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones: How Are Daenerys and Jon Related?
by Namina Forna
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds