You'll Never Listen to the Spice Girls's "Wannabe" the Same Way Again After This

Remember when you were a kid and you would spend hours in front of the mirror singing the Spice Girls's "Wannabe" at the top of your lungs with your friends? (No judgment if you still do.) Well, it turns out the catchy pop song is about more than just friendship never ending. One of the track's cowriters spoke to the Daily Star back in December 2015 and revealed the explicit meaning behind the 1996 hit.

According to the insider, the famous line "Zig-a-zig-ah" was inspired by the phrase "Sh*t and cigars," which has to do with the Shoreditch, London, studio the girls shared with bands like Orbital and the Chemical Brothers. "This guy had this nasty habit of taking a dump in the shared khazi while smoking a cigar, so we took to referring to him as 'Sh*t and Cigars,'" the source explained. "During the recording, this phrase was thrown around a lot and must have worked its way into Mel B's subconscious who pretty much wrote all the lyrics. She may have considered 'Sh*t and Cigar' for a minute, but eventually settled on 'Zig-a-zig-ah' instead."

The insider also revealed that the lines, "We got 'em in the place who likes it in your face / We got G like MC who likes it on an E" are about "enjoying sex whilst on ecstasy." Wow, consider us mind-blown.