 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
So, Like, Shouldn't Piper Be Out of Prison by Now on OITNB?
Orange Is the New Black
The Cast of Orange Is the New Black Looks Way Different in Other Roles
Wonder Woman
All the Reasons Wonder Woman Goes by the Name Diana Prince
Orange Is the New Black
Orange Is the New Black: The Cast Members Who Are Definitely Returning For Season 5

When Is Piper Getting Out of Prison Orange Is the New Black?

So, Like, Shouldn't Piper Be Out of Prison by Now on OITNB?

The thing about Orange Is the New Black is it's hard to tell how much time everyone has left. Which is ironic, because the Regina Spektor theme song is called "You've Got Time." Over the course of the past four seasons, we've kept track of all the crimes everyone committed to land themselves behind bars. The murkier part of the show is how long their sentences are. This is not quite the case when it comes to Piper Chapman, mostly because she's pretty clear on her prison sentence from the get-go: she's serving 15 months for her pretty minor role in Alex Vause's drug cartel. With a clear time period in mind, you might think it's pretty easy to figure out how much time Piper has left. It should be simple math, but there are two things that are seriously throwing us off.

Remember in season two when Piper is flown to Chicago to serve as a witness against Alex's boss, Kubra Balik? You might also recall how Alex asks Piper to commit perjury. Alex wants Piper to corroborate her story: that she had never met Kubra. Alex begs Piper to lie under oath so that their stories match. At the last second, though, Alex decides to tell the truth in exchange for early release, making Piper's lies obvious.

Piper returns to Litchfield, and we never truly know if the court adds time to her sentence for lying. It's never really brought up again. So it's possible she's still serving her 15-month sentence, and it's possible her time in jail is set to be longer.

ADVERTISEMENT

There's something else that makes it hard to calculate remaining time: the show's complicated timeline. We're not exactly sure how much time has passed since Piper first entered the prison, but thanks to the collection of holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas, Valentine's Day, Mother's Day), weather clues, and even Daya's pregnancy, we have a rough timeline. Based on all the information, it's probably been a little over a year since Piper was first incarcerated. Meaning she's got some time left on her initial sentence, plus extra if she is indeed getting punished for perjury.

And then we have moments like this: recently, Danielle Brooks (who plays Taystee) revealed that season five's time period is just three days. So even after the end of season five, it's clear Piper's still got time. If there was any hope for her respite from the hellish halls of Litchfield, it might be time to let that go. Season five drops on June 9, so maybe we'll have more answers after that.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Orange Is The New BlackTV
Join The Conversation
J.K. Rowling
Sorry, Haters, Harry Potter and Ginny Weasley Were Destined For Each Other
by Hilary White
Which Orange Is the New Black Actors Are Married?
Celebrity Couples
by Monica Sisavat
Poussey and Taystee GIFs on Orange Is the New Black
Samira Wiley
by Quinn Keaney
Soraya in Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Promo
Netflix
This Infamous Telenovela Villain Is Back to Promote Orange Is the New Black
by Celia Fernandez
Mandy Harvey's America's Got Talent Audition Video
Simon Cowell
A Deaf Singer's Emotional Performance Leaves America's Got Talent Audience Sobbing
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds