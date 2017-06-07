 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Reminder: Here's Why Piper Landed in Prison on Orange Is the New Black
Orange Is the New Black
The Cast of Orange Is the New Black Looks Way Different in Other Roles
Wonder Woman
All the Reasons Why Wonder Woman Goes by the Name Diana Prince
Orange Is the New Black
Orange Is the New Black: The Cast Members Who Are Definitely Returning For Season 5

Why Is Piper Chapman in Prison on Orange Is the New Black?

Reminder: Here's Why Piper Landed in Prison on Orange Is the New Black

If Piper Chapman had never landed herself in prison, we never would have witnessed any of the wild events on Orange Is the New Black. Her incarceration is the single event that kicks everything into motion. For all the crazy sh*t that goes down inside the walls of Litchfield Correctional Facility, it's pretty easy to forget about this moment, and what lands Piper in prison in the first place. After all, when we first meet her, she has an artisanal soap business in Brooklyn. We've kept scrupulous track of how all the inmates got into prison, and with season five returning, we thought it appropriate to focus on Piper, because doesn't it seem like her time in prison is winding down? Can you remember the real reason she's behind bars? Let's have a little refresher course.

Back before this whole mess, and before she ends up with Larry (eye roll), Piper has a hot and steamy romance with fellow inmate Alex Vause. At this point, Alex is a high-profile drug smuggler who travels around the world, and for awhile, Piper is happy to be her girlfriend. She never really gets involved in Alex's business, except for one time: she helps smuggle drug money from Colombia to Belgium. Gradually, everything between the two falls apart and they break up.

Related
The True Story Behind Orange Is the New Black

Eventually, Alex gets arrested for her crimes, and she names names in exchange for a plea deal. Basically, she reveals that Piper was her accomplice so she doesn't have to serve as much prison time. Piper is sentenced to 15 months at Litchfield for criminal conspiracy and money laundering. The rest is history.

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
Orange Is The New BlackTV
Join The Conversation
Orange Is the New Black
Get Hyped For Orange Is the New Black Season 5 With These New Photos
by Quinn Keaney
Orange Is the New Black Flashbacks
Orange Is the New Black
Orange Is the New Black: Your Ultimate Guide to the Flashbacks
by Maggie Pehanick
Lea DeLaria Interview About Orange Is the New Black 2017
Lea Delaria
Lea DeLaria Will Make You Petrified of Orange Is the New Black Season 5
by Maggie Pehanick
Dascha Polanco's Black Swimsuit April 2017
Swimwear
Dascha Polanco Shows Off How Hot She Is in Her Latest Swimsuit Photo
by Celia Fernandez
Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Questions
Orange Is the New Black
17 Burning Questions We Have For Orange Is the New Black Season 5
by Ally Bautista
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds