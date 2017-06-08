See How Much the Cast of Dawson's Creek Has Changed Over the Years

I know this is probably going to be hard to believe, but Dawson's Creek has been off the air for 14 years. Fourteen years! If that seems ridiculous to you, you're definitely not alone, especially because most of the cast members look like barely any time has passed since the seminal teen drama went off the air in 2003. Sure, Katie Holmes has ditched Joey Potter's tomboy look for something a little more chic and Joshua Jackson has grown some scruff, but overall they're aging like fine wine. From Oscar nominations to having teenagers of their own, see where the show's main cast is today.