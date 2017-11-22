All the Places You Can Watch Fixer Upper Right Now

HGTV announced in September that everyone's favorite home improvement show, Fixer Upper, is ending after the next season. Season five will be the last set of new episodes for Texas couple Chip and Joanna Gaines. Nooooo!

Of course, it's understandable that the Gaines's might want a break. They recently revealed that they film the series 11 months out of the year, and it hasn't left a lot of time for family activities. Plus, their fame has led to several other expansive business opportunities, like their own home store, bakery, and real estate agency, so Chip and Joanna definitely have their hands full.

But if you want to keep reliving the gorgeous renovation projects (and also the Gaines's adorable family life on their Texas farm), here are your options for watching previous seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Old episodes are rebroadcast all the time on HGTV, including a marathon that is running all day Nov. 21, the day of the season five premiere. Check your local TV listings for all broadcast times.

A handful of episodes are available to stream on the HGTV website.

Sling TV streaming service offers HGTV live and on-demand with its most basic package, which runs $20/mo.

The first three seasons of Fixer Upper are available to stream on Hulu.

are available to stream on Hulu. The first four seasons of the home renovation show are available for purchase on Amazon Prime.

But take heart, fans. Season five will run for 19 episodes, plus the spinoff series, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, is debuting May 2018.