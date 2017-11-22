 Skip Nav
Best of 2017
23 Beloved Shows We Said Goodbye to in 2017
Music
You Need to Watch Pink's Stunning Music Video With Channing Tatum Until the Very End
Daisy Ridley
5 Theories That Could Explain Who Rey's Parents Are in Star Wars

Where to Watch Fixer Upper

All the Places You Can Watch Fixer Upper Right Now

HGTV announced in September that everyone's favorite home improvement show, Fixer Upper, is ending after the next season. Season five will be the last set of new episodes for Texas couple Chip and Joanna Gaines. Nooooo!

Of course, it's understandable that the Gaines's might want a break. They recently revealed that they film the series 11 months out of the year, and it hasn't left a lot of time for family activities. Plus, their fame has led to several other expansive business opportunities, like their own home store, bakery, and real estate agency, so Chip and Joanna definitely have their hands full.

But if you want to keep reliving the gorgeous renovation projects (and also the Gaines's adorable family life on their Texas farm), here are your options for watching previous seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Old episodes are rebroadcast all the time on HGTV, including a marathon that is running all day Nov. 21, the day of the season five premiere. Check your local TV listings for all broadcast times.
  • A handful of episodes are available to stream on the HGTV website.
  • Sling TV streaming service offers HGTV live and on-demand with its most basic package, which runs $20/mo.
  • The first three seasons of Fixer Upper are available to stream on Hulu.
  • The first four seasons of the home renovation show are available for purchase on Amazon Prime.

But take heart, fans. Season five will run for 19 episodes, plus the spinoff series, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design, is debuting May 2018.

Image Source: HGTV
Join the conversation
Fixer-UpperTV
Gift Guide
These Dart Nesting Dolls Are the Perfect Gift For Any Stranger Things Fan
by Brinton Parker
TV Shows Like Fixer Upper
Fixer-Upper
10 Shows to Watch If You Like Fixer Upper
by Andrea Reiher
Where Does Beyonce Live?
Beyoncé Knowles
Beyoncé Owns Several Homes, Because a Queen Deserves Options
by Johnni Macke
Who Does the Music For Stranger Things?
Fall TV
Meet the 2 Guys Behind the Eerily Perfect Music in Stranger Things
by Chelsea Hassler
Car Drives Into Fixer Upper House
Home News
Was This Fixer Upper Family "Deceived" Into Buying a Waco, TX, House?
by Maggie Winterfeldt
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds