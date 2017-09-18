Here's the Person Behind Those Very Enthusiastic Emmys Voice-Overs

The Emmys crash-landed in LA on Sunday night, and it was sensory overload. The red carpet was loaded with stunning dresses, the ceremony was filled with exciting wins, and the night was underscored by one very exuberant announcer. If you found yourself noticing the extreme fervor and delight of the person doing the Emmys night voice-overs, it's probably because there's a new announcer on the block: Superior Donuts star Jermaine Fowler.

With the move to CBS, the Emmys sought to make the announcer part of the show. "What most awards show do is have the announcer locked in a closet reading from a script on cue," CBS Entertainment Executive Vice President Jack Sussman said in a statement. "What we will do is have Jermaine be an active part of the show. He will be connected with what's happened on the telecast and what happens next. What we want to do is get a peek behind the curtain in a fun, engaging way."

In addition to Superior Donuts, Fowler also recently appeared on HBO's Crashing. He's also lent his vocal talents to Family Guy, Bojack Horseman, and Morris and the Cow. In agreement with Sussman's statement, this is the first time I've ever noticed the Emmys announcer. So, snaps to that.