 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
House of Cards: Let's Talk About Those 3 Shocking Deaths
Orange Is the New Black
Get Hyped For Orange Is the New Black Season 5 With These New Photos
Zack Snyder
2 of Your Favorite Characters From Wonder Woman Will Be Back For Justice League
Wonder Woman
We're Getting a Wonder Woman Sequel, Praise the Gods
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 4  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
House of Cards: Let's Talk About Those 3 Shocking Deaths

Warning: Major spoilers for the fifth season of House of Cards below!

House of Cards has never been afraid to brutally dispose of some of its biggest characters. From the shocking moment Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) pushes Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara) in front of a speeding train to the sad (but inevitable) murder of Rachel Posner (Rachel Brosnahan) at the hands of Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly), Netflix's political thriller makes it clear from the get-go that it isn't afraid to get blood on its hands. Season five similarly has no reservations, and by the end of its 13 episodes, three characters have bitten the dust in pretty cruel ways.

Related
House of Cards: Who Exactly Is the Mysterious Mark Usher?

Previous Next
Join the conversation
House Of CardsNetflixTV
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Interviews
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Orange Is the New Black True Story
Taylor Schilling
The True Story Behind Orange Is the New Black
by Annie Gabillet
Netflix Romance Movies June 2017
Romantic Comedies
by Tara Block
Claire Underwood's Best Quotes on House of Cards
Robin Wright
15 Times Claire Underwood Is Deliciously Ruthless
by Maggie Pehanick
Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Theories
Orange Is the New Black
6 Theories About How Orange Is the New Black Season 5 Will Start
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds