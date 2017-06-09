House of Cards: Let's Talk About Those 3 Shocking Deaths

Warning: Major spoilers for the fifth season of House of Cards below!

House of Cards has never been afraid to brutally dispose of some of its biggest characters. From the shocking moment Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) pushes Zoe Barnes (Kate Mara) in front of a speeding train to the sad (but inevitable) murder of Rachel Posner (Rachel Brosnahan) at the hands of Doug Stamper (Michael Kelly), Netflix's political thriller makes it clear from the get-go that it isn't afraid to get blood on its hands. Season five similarly has no reservations, and by the end of its 13 episodes, three characters have bitten the dust in pretty cruel ways.