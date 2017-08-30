 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
49 Reactions We Had While Watching the Mind-Blowing Game of Thrones Finale
Outlander
Everything We Know About the Actors Playing Brianna and Roger on Outlander
Nostalgia
Only a True Sanderson Sister Will Ace This Hocus Pocus Quiz
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Before the Flatliners Reboot Hits Theaters, Meet the Star-Studded Cast of the Original

If you freaked the f*ck out after watching the disturbing trailer for Flatliners starring Ellen Page and Nina Dobrev, we don't blame you. The reboot looks just as thrilling and haunting as the 1990 original, which follows five medical students who try to get proof of the afterlife by briefly stopping their hearts. Naturally, things don't go according to plan, and the ensuing visions they experience are part of what makes the first Flatliners still so creepy over two decades later. Well, that and the movie's A-list cast. If you need a quick refresher on who played who before the new one hits theaters on Sept. 29, we're here to help.

Kiefer Sutherland as Nelson Wright
Julia Roberts as Dr. Rachel Mannus
Kevin Bacon as David Labraccio
Oliver Platt as Randall "Randy" Steckle
William Baldwin as Dr. Joe Hurley
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
FlatlinersThe '90sNostalgiaKiefer SutherlandJulia RobertsMovies
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
by Brittney Stephens
Wonder Movie Trailer
Movie Trailers
Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay Are Determined to Make You Cry in the Wonder Trailer
by Quinn Keaney
Emma Roberts Instagram With Julia Roberts at the 2017 Oscars
Oscars
Emma Roberts Made Time to Say Hello to Her Aunt Julia at the Oscars
by Caitlin Hacker
Pretty Woman Style Pictures
Julia Roberts
The 7 Greatest Style Moments From Pretty Woman
by Sarah Wasilak
Emma Roberts and Julia Roberts Matching Oscars Dresses
Oscars
Emma Roberts and Julia Roberts Matched at the Oscars, and You Totally Missed It
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds