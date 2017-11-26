You Have to See The Walking Dead's Jadis in Her Other Big Role

Image Source: AMC

Jadis, the head of The Walking Dead's junkyard dwellers, known as the Scavengers, is an odd, slightly comic presence in season seven, but she has been largely absent in season eight until Sunday night's "The King, the Widow and Rick," which could just as well have been called "The King, the Widow, Rick and the Weird Lady With Jim Carrey's Haircut From Dumb and Dumber."

Played by Scottish actress Pollyanna McIntosh, Jadis appears early in the episode while working on a wire sculpture and wearing nothing but a red apron. When there's a knock at the Scavengers's outer gate, she changes into her usual black hoodie and pants before greeting her guest — Rick, there seeking her support in the war against the Saviors — and instead channels her weirdness through kooky koans like "trust you, shot you" and "why back after?"

If you think that's strange, you should see her in Hap and Leonard. In season one of the Sundance TV crime series, which is available on Netflix, McIntosh plays a bloodthirsty killer named Angel in revealing spandex and an enormous mohawk. Hap and Leonard is set in rural Texas in the 1980s, but McIntosh's character looks more like a runway model from the 22nd century or an extra in a Barbarella remake that I would really like to see.

Image Source: Sundance TV

A little different, eh?