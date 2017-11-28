 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Beanie Feldstein, Insanely Talented Lady Bird Star, Has a Very Cool Hollywood Connection
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About
Harry Potter
Prepare to Be Charmed by These 13 Harry Potter Gifts — All Under $25
Award Season
Check Out the 2018 Grammy Nominees
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Beanie Feldstein, Insanely Talented Lady Bird Star, Has a Very Cool Hollywood Connection

Part of what makes Lady Bird so good is its lineup of outstanding characters, especially Julianne "Julie" Steffans (the quotes are necessary, thank you very much). Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson's best friend from Immaculate Heart — or "Immaculate Fart" — Catholic school is the funny, trustworthy sidekick we probably all remember being friends with (or being, period) in high school. There's a good chance you probably recognize Julie from real life, too.

The lovable character is played by Beanie Feldstein, a 24-year-old star who (yep, you guessed it!) also happens to be Jonah Hill's younger sister. But don't make the mistake of thinking Feldstein, whose real name is Elizabeth (she got the quirky nickname from her British nanny as a kid, FYI) is riding anyone's coattails — she's already busy carving out quite the name for herself in the entertainment industry, both in movies and on Broadway.

Related
Saoirse Ronan Tries to Pronounce Difficult Celeb Names

Before Lady Bird, she was best known for her role as Nora in 2016's Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, the comedy she starred in alongside Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, and Zac Efron. Lady Bird is her first major film role since then, and it comes after a smaller role in The Female Brain, a 2017 film directed by comedian Whitney Cummings. Feldstein also nabbed a spot in the Bette-Midler led Hello, Dolly! as Minnie Faye (yes, her voice is just as good as her acting).

With her stellar performance in Greta Gerwig's coming-of-age comedy-drama in the bag, it's clear that Feldstein will soon become a household name. So, if you thought she looked familiar — and a little bit like Jonah Hill — you were right! Talent clearly runs in the family. Feldstein and Hill make an adorable pair who aren't afraid to show brotherly and sisterly love, so keep reading to see some of their sweetest snaps, plus more photos of the actress from Lady Bird.

Beanie Feldstein, Insanely Talented Lady Bird Star, Has a Very Cool Hollywood Connection
Beanie Feldstein, Insanely Talented Lady Bird Star, Has a Very Cool Hollywood Connection
Beanie Feldstein, Insanely Talented Lady Bird Star, Has a Very Cool Hollywood Connection
Beanie Feldstein, Insanely Talented Lady Bird Star, Has a Very Cool Hollywood Connection
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Beanie FeldsteinLady BirdJonah HillMovies
Award Season
Boop! Relive Emma Stone and Jonah Hill's Sweet Superbad Reunion
by Caitlin Gallagher
Jonah Hill and Michael Cera Out in NYC September 2016
Reunions
Michael Cera and Jonah Hill's Reunion in NYC Is Anything but Superbad
by Kelsie Gibson
Superbad Table Read With Emma Stone
Nostalgia
This Old Table Read of Superbad's Sex Scene Is Emma Stone at Her Finest
by Maggie Panos
Jonah Hill Walking in NYC Pictures July 2017
Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill Asked Channing Tatum For Gym Advice, and It Appears to Be Working
by Brittney Stephens
Jonah Hill Walking in NYC June 2017
Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill Is Damn Near Unrecognizable While Showing Off His Biceps in NYC
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds