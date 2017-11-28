Beanie Feldstein, Insanely Talented Lady Bird Star, Has a Very Cool Hollywood Connection

Part of what makes Lady Bird so good is its lineup of outstanding characters, especially Julianne "Julie" Steffans (the quotes are necessary, thank you very much). Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson's best friend from Immaculate Heart — or "Immaculate Fart" — Catholic school is the funny, trustworthy sidekick we probably all remember being friends with (or being, period) in high school. There's a good chance you probably recognize Julie from real life, too.

The lovable character is played by Beanie Feldstein, a 24-year-old star who (yep, you guessed it!) also happens to be Jonah Hill's younger sister. But don't make the mistake of thinking Feldstein, whose real name is Elizabeth (she got the quirky nickname from her British nanny as a kid, FYI) is riding anyone's coattails — she's already busy carving out quite the name for herself in the entertainment industry, both in movies and on Broadway.



Before Lady Bird, she was best known for her role as Nora in 2016's Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, the comedy she starred in alongside Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, and Zac Efron. Lady Bird is her first major film role since then, and it comes after a smaller role in The Female Brain, a 2017 film directed by comedian Whitney Cummings. Feldstein also nabbed a spot in the Bette-Midler led Hello, Dolly! as Minnie Faye (yes, her voice is just as good as her acting).

With her stellar performance in Greta Gerwig's coming-of-age comedy-drama in the bag, it's clear that Feldstein will soon become a household name. So, if you thought she looked familiar — and a little bit like Jonah Hill — you were right! Talent clearly runs in the family. Feldstein and Hill make an adorable pair who aren't afraid to show brotherly and sisterly love, so keep reading to see some of their sweetest snaps, plus more photos of the actress from Lady Bird.