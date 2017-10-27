 Skip Nav
true stories
13 Iconic Horror Movies Inspired by Real-Life Events
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Opinion
Um, Honestly, I Don't Really Care If Gabriel Dies on The Walking Dead

Who Plays Lucas's Sister Erica on Stranger Things?

We All Need a Little Sister Like Erica From Stranger Things

In the first season of Stranger Things, Mike's (Finn Wolfhard) adorable baby sister, Holly Wheeler (Anniston and Tinsley Price), steals the show whenever she's on the screen. For season two, it's Lucas's (Caleb McLaughlin) call-it-like-she-sees-it little sister, Erica, who just may take the crown as our favorite Stranger Things sibling. While we also meet Lucas's parents in season two, Erica is clearly the one who keeps Lucas in line.

Played by newcomer and Atlanta, GA, native Priah Ferguson, Erica's one-liners in "Chapter Two: Trick or Treat, Freak" when she hilariously calls Lucas out for his "nerdy" Ghostbusters Halloween costume lets us know early on that she's going to be a handful, not just for Lucas but also for the entire Hawkins crew.

Before Stranger Things, Ferguson took on the role of Fatima in VH1's Daytime Divas and also made a cameo in the Emmy-winning show Atlanta. She also starred in the independent short film Suga Water and, at age 11, is a pint-size philanthropist serving as the Spokeskid for Our United Way of Greater Atlanta.

Erica's got the right amount of spunk to keep her big brother on his toes, and while Lucas and the gang may be at the heart of Stranger Things, Erica reminds us that it's really the little sisters who are calling the shots in Hawkins.

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
Stranger ThingsTV
Stranger Things
Stranger Things Season 2 Confirms a Vital Detail About Eleven: Her Real Name!
by Quinn Keaney
Memorial Tattoo Ideas
Tattoos
26 Bittersweet Memorial Tattoos to Honor Loved Ones
by Catherine Conelly
What Is Nancy's Halloween Costume in Stranger Things?
Nostalgia
If You're Confused About Nancy's Halloween Costume in Stranger Things, You're Not Alone
by Quinn Keaney
Horror Movies to Stream on Netflix
Netflix
25 Exceptional Horror Movies to You Need to Watch on Netflix This Halloween
by Ryan Roschke
Controversial Whitefish Energy Deal in Puerto Rico
Politics
Why Did an Energy Company From Rural Montana Win a Major Puerto Rico Recovery Deal?
by Kyle Fitzpatrick
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds