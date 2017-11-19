 Skip Nav
The Walking Dead's Regina Looks Completely Different in Her Other Big Role
Who Plays Regina on The Walking Dead?

The Walking Dead's Regina Looks Completely Different in Her Other Big Role

Image Source: AMC

I know what you've been thinking: "Who's this new badass b*tch on The Walking Dead?" Regina is introduced in season eight's first episode, "Mercy." Since then, we've seen her character build up pretty quickly, and it looks like she'll be taking on a big role as this season plays out.

But who is the actress, and where have you seen her before? Traci Dinwiddie made her film debut in 1998 in the TV movie Target Earth, in which she played Dep. Madeline Chandler, one of the agents put on the case to find a missing girl.

You might better recognize her though from her role as Veronica in The Notebook (2004) and her short stint as Dancer #5 in Black Knight (2001). She's also guest-starred in a few popular TV shows, including One Tree Hill and Dawson's Creek.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite some of her softer roles, do not be mistaken, Dinwiddie is no stranger to psychological thrillers. She has played roles in Mr. Brooks, Dead Heist, and Candlelight Murders. She also memorably starred in four episodes of Supernatural as Pamela Barnes, a psychic whom hunters enlist for help.

Image Source: The CW

It's clear that Dinwiddie's roles are diverse and she knows her way around the big and small screens. How will Regina's character progress? We'll just have to wait and find out!

