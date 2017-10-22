 Skip Nav
30 Reactions We Had to The Walking Dead's Brutal and Bloody Season 8 Premiere

Spoilers for The Walking Dead below!

The Walking Dead is back, baby. Season eight drops us right into the battle between Rick and Negan, features a few mysterious flash forwards in Rick's life that may or may not be hallucinations, and has some serious zombie gore (because of course). From Rick's first inspirational speech to that shocking moment between Negan and Father Gabriel, read on to see every reaction we had to the season eight premiere's wild opening.

When Rick Kicks Things Off With an Inspirational Speech
But Then Things Flash Forward to Rick as an Old Man in a Hospital Bed
When Carl Is Wandering Around an Abandoned Gas Station by Himself
And Then a Mysterious Person Starts Spouting Nonsense Behind a Car
Then Rick Goes Into Overprotective Dad Mode and Shoots at the Guy
When the Crew Starts Killing Negan's Lookouts One by One
Which Involves Morgan Viciously Stabbing Someone to Death With His Spear
And Rick Letting a Walker Tear One of Negan’s Men Apart
When Rick and Michonne Share One Seriously Hot Kiss Goodbye
When Maggie Says She’s Going to Keep Fighting Even Though She's Pregnant
When Rick Promises to Follow Maggie After the War Is Over
When Daryl, Carol, Tara, and Morgan Blow Up an SUV and Attract a Huge Horde of Walkers
When the Crew Comes Rolling in to Negan’s Sanctuary With the Cars Covered in DIY Armor
When Negan Casually Strolls On to the Balcony, Cocky AF
When Rick Tells Negan’s Saviors They Can Surrender Now . . . OR ELSE
When Gregory Comes Out Saying Hilltop Stands With Negan, and Threatens the Hilltop Citizens
When the Hilltop Soldiers Still Side With Maggie
When Simon Just Throws Gregory Down a Flight of Stairs Because His Threat Didn't Work
When Rick Starts Counting Down For the Saviors to Surrender . .
BUT THEN STARTS SHOOTING AT NEGAN WHEN HE GETS TO NUMBER 7
But It Doesn't Matter Because Still NO ONE Is Able to Shoot Negan on the Balcony
When Carol Gives Daryl a Sweet Goodbye So He Can Go Distract Some Walkers on His Motorcycle
And Then Rick Blows Up the Beloved RV!
And Then Rick Stops to Snap a Polaroid Photo of the Carnage
When Gregory Comes Stumbling Back Into the Fray, and Father Gabriel Actually Stops to Help Him
And Then OF COURSE He Steals Father Gabriel’s Armored Car and Leaves Him For Dead
When Carl Goes Back to Leave Food For the Guy Rick Scared Off at the Start of the Episode
So Gabriel Climbs Inside a Dark Trailer to Escape the Horde, and Negan Ends Up Being Inside
When Rick Has Another Mysterious Flash Forward, and Judith Is a Few Years Older
And Then Rick Gives Another Rousing Speech in the Present Timeline to Get Everyone Fired Up
