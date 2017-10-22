30 Reactions We Had to The Walking Dead's Brutal and Bloody Season 8 Premiere

Spoilers for The Walking Dead below!

The Walking Dead is back, baby. Season eight drops us right into the battle between Rick and Negan, features a few mysterious flash forwards in Rick's life that may or may not be hallucinations, and has some serious zombie gore (because of course). From Rick's first inspirational speech to that shocking moment between Negan and Father Gabriel, read on to see every reaction we had to the season eight premiere's wild opening.