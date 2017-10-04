 Skip Nav
Music
19 Iconic Tom Petty Songs to Listen to Right Now
Sarah Paulson
American Horror Story: This 1 Hint Could Mean Ally Is the Real Cult Leader
Halloween
7 Spooky Movies Coming Out in Time For Halloween

Wonder Wheel Trailer

Kate Winslet and Justin Timberlake Get Caught Up in Dark Drama in the Utterly Confusing Wonder Wheel Trailer

Justin Timberlake and Kate Winslet have a Summertime romance in the first trailer for Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel. Set during the 1950s in Brooklyn's Coney Island, the story centers around a former actress (Winslet), who works at the local seafood joint when she happens to fall for the attractive lifeguard down at the beach (Timberlake). Oh, did we mention she's also married? Cue the drama. The trailer is quirky and nostalgic, but it also features some very crucial shots of Timberlake's legs in an old-timey bathing suit. See the full trailer above before the film's release on Dec. 1, aka Allen's birthday.

Join the conversation
Wonder WheelMovie TrailersKate WinsletWoody AllenJustin TimberlakeMovies
Titanic
Calling All Titanic Fans: You Can Win a Dinner Date With Leo and Kate
by Monica Sisavat
Maze Runner The Death Cure Trailer
Dylan O'Brien
Dylan O'Brien Returns to the Maze Runner Franchise in the First Death Cure Trailer
by Quinn Keaney
Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake Friendship Moments
Celebrity Friendships
18 Times Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake's Quirky Friendship Brightened Your Day
by Kelsie Gibson
How Did NSYNC Meet?
Nostalgia
by Laura Marie Meyers
Red Sparrow Trailer
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Is the World's Most Dangerous Spy in the Red Sparrow Trailer
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds