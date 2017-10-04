Kate Winslet and Justin Timberlake Get Caught Up in Dark Drama in the Utterly Confusing Wonder Wheel Trailer

Justin Timberlake and Kate Winslet have a Summertime romance in the first trailer for Woody Allen's Wonder Wheel. Set during the 1950s in Brooklyn's Coney Island, the story centers around a former actress (Winslet), who works at the local seafood joint when she happens to fall for the attractive lifeguard down at the beach (Timberlake). Oh, did we mention she's also married? Cue the drama. The trailer is quirky and nostalgic, but it also features some very crucial shots of Timberlake's legs in an old-timey bathing suit. See the full trailer above before the film's release on Dec. 1, aka Allen's birthday.