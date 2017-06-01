 Skip Nav
An 11-Year-Old Girl's Stunning Cover of an Ed Sheeran Song Basically Stops Traffic
Young Girl Singing Ed Sheeran Song in Ireland Video

An 11-Year-Old Girl's Stunning Cover of an Ed Sheeran Song Basically Stops Traffic

One of the most touching songs on Ed Sheeran's new album, Divide, is "Supermarket Flowers," an emotional ode to his grandmother. Although we'd hesitate to say anyone can sing it better than the English singer-songwriter, 11-year-old Allie Sherlock is giving Sheeran a run for his money. In a video shared on Facebook by iRadio, the talented aspiring musician can be seen stopping shoppers on Dublin's popular Grafton Street literally in their tracks to got a front-row seat to her cover of the beautiful song. It's hard to believe such a powerhouse voice is coming out of someone so young, and it will no doubt leave you with goosebumps. Listen to Sherlock do her thing above (seriously, your ears will thank you).

Ed SheeranViral VideosCoversMusic
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds