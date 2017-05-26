5/26/17 5/26/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Shopping 50 Sunglasses Under $50 50 Cute Sunglasses Under $50 — Yes, Really May 26, 2017 by Rebecca Brown 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. When it comes to putting a unique spin on your outfit, there are a number of ways to go. You can opt for fun accessories, like collarbone-length tassel earrings, or you can even invest in eye-popping crossbody bags. But one of the easiest ways to play around with your look is with your sunglasses. With so many styles to choose from, there's no reason why you can't stock up on multiple pairs of face framers. Up ahead, we have 50 pairs all under $50. Shop Brands J.Crew · Spitfire · MinkPink · Toms · Urban Outfitters · OAK · Asos · BCBGMAXAZRIA · Lucky Brand · Express · Madewell · Puma · Harley-Davidson · Converse · Sole Society · Salvatore Ferragamo · Ellen Tracy · Vans · Quay · LOFT · Diane von Furstenberg · Karen Walker · Free People · Emilio Pucci · Betsey Johnson · Rocawear · Diesel · Le Specs · Kenneth Cole Reaction · American Eagle Outfitters · Komono Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Kathryna HancockProduct Credit: Dior coat, Tibi shirt, THE ROW pant, Dior sunglasses, JENNIFER FISHER ring AQS Women's Betty Rounded Sunglasses These AQS Women's Betty Rounded Sunglasses ($50) feature an almost neon-looking purple lens. Nordstrom Rack Sunglasses AQS Women's Betty Rounded Sunglasses $49.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Sunglasses Sunny Rebel Unisex Miramar Sunglasses Yellow lenses are having a moment right now so try these Sunny Rebel Unisex Miramar Sunglasses ($20. Nordstrom Rack Sunglasses Sunny Rebel Unisex Miramar Sunglasses $49 $19.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Sunglasses Spitfire Trip Hop 2 You'll be hard to miss in these emerald green Spitfire Trip Hop 2 ($45) sunnies. Spitfire Trip Hop 2 $45 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Spitfire Sunglasses Aldo Horelle These knockout Aldo Horelle ($16) sunnies are a calming shade of teal. Aldo Horelle $16 from aldoshoes.com Buy Now LOFT Two Tone Round Sunglasses The delicate pink frame and blush-toned lenses make these LOFT Two Tone Round Sunglasses ($25) ultrafeminine. LOFT Two Tone Round Sunglasses $24.50 from LOFT Buy Now See more LOFT Sunglasses Diane von Furstenberg Women's Round Sunglasses These Diane von Furstenberg Women's Round Sunglasses ($40) are classically perfect. Diane von Furstenberg Women's Round Sunglasses $39.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Sunglasses MinkPink Women's Fierce Sight Polycarbonate Frame Sunglasses Keep things mysterious in these jet black MinkPink Women's Fierce Sight Polycarbonate Frame Sunglasses ($15). MinkPink Women's Fierce Sight Polycarbonate Frame Sunglasses $50 $14.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more MinkPink Sunglasses Sole Society Delancee Polarized Round Sunglasses These Sole Society Delancee Polarized Round Sunglasses ($32, originally $40) are ultra flattering on most face shapes. Sole Society Delancee Polarized Round Sunglasses $39.95 $19.95 from Sole Society Buy Now See more Sole Society Sunglasses Toms Unisex Phoenix Sunglasses These unisex Toms Unisex Phoenix Sunglasses ($40) have a flattering tortoise frame. Toms Unisex Phoenix Sunglasses $119 $39.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Toms Sunglasses Karen Walker Hollywood Creeper Mirrored Square Frame Channel your inner sea goddess in these all-blue Karen Walker Hollywood Creeper Mirrored Square Frame ($50) sunglasses. Karen Walker Hollywood Creeper Mirrored Square Frame $280 $49.99 from Gilt Buy Now See more Karen Walker Sunglasses Free People Far Out Round Sunnies Flaunt your inner '70s love child when you wear the Free People Far Out Round Sunnies ($20). Free People Far Out Round Sunnies $20 from Free People Buy Now See more Free People Sunglasses MinkPink Women's Pour It Up Polycarbonate Frame Sunglasses These MinkPink Women's Pour It Up Polycarbonate Frame Sunglasses ($15, originally $25) are destined for a day poolside. MinkPink Women's Pour It Up Polycarbonate Frame Sunglasses $25 $14.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more MinkPink Sunglasses Sunny Rebel Unisex Sunglasses The deep orange tint on these Sunny Rebel Unisex Sunglasses ($20) is giving us major aviator vibes. Nordstrom Rack Sunglasses Sunny Rebel Unisex Sunglasses $49 $19.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Sunglasses Deep Worship Wayfarer Frame Channel your inner mermaid when you wear the aqua Deep Worship Wayfarer Frame ($50). Gilt Sunglasses Deep Worship Wayfarer Frame $280 $49.99 from Gilt Buy Now See more Gilt Sunglasses City Streets Round Round UV Protection Sunglasses Red frames are cute for Summer. Add these City Streets Round Round UV Protection Sunglasses ($10) to your accessories drawer. JCPenney Sunglasses City Streets Round Round UV Protection Sunglasses $10 from JCPenney Buy Now See more JCPenney Sunglasses Aldo Shames The Aldo Shames ($16) are in everyone's favorite shade: millennial pink. Aldo Shames $16 from aldoshoes.com Buy Now Urban Outfitters Lookout Brow Bar Sunglasses Mirrored sunnies are a huge trend. Try these Urban Outfitters Lookout Brow Bar Sunglasses ($16). Urban Outfitters Lookout Brow Bar Sunglasses $16 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Sunglasses OAK Aviator Tinted Lens Sunglasses Aviators are a classic shape that doesn't go out of style. The OAK Aviator Tinted Lens Sunglasses ($36) are worth hanging onto. OAK Aviator Tinted Lens Sunglasses $36 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more OAK Sunglasses ASOS Oversized Square Sunglasses With Pale Brown Lens These ASOS Oversized Square Sunglasses With Pale Brown Lens ($19) have a slight throwback flair to them. Asos Oversized Square Sunglasses With Pale Brown Lens $19 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Sunglasses Emilio Pucci Logo-Embellished Oversize Sunglasses Emilio Pucci Logo-Embellished Oversize Sunglasses ($50) are oversize and glamorous. Emilio Pucci Logo-Embellished Oversize Sunglasses $125 $50 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Emilio Pucci Sunglasses MinkPink Women's Crowd Pleaser Polycarbonate Frame Sunglasses The MinkPink Women's Crowd Pleaser Polycarbonate Frame Sunglasses ($15, originally $45) are destined for Instagram popularity. MinkPink Women's Crowd Pleaser Polycarbonate Frame Sunglasses $45 $14.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more MinkPink Sunglasses Zara Cat's Eye Sunglasses The cat-eye style is very feminine. Try the Zara Cat's Eye Sunglasses ($23) if you want a bold pair. Zara Cat's Eye Sunglasses $23 from zara.com Buy Now Sole Society Yoko Vintage Inspired Round Sunglasses Free-spirited is what these Sole Society Yoko Vintage Inspired Round Sunglasses ($20, originally $25) are all about. Sole Society Yoko Vintage Inspired Round Sunglasses $24.95 $19.95 from Sole Society Buy Now See more Sole Society Sunglasses BCBGMAXAZRIA Brown Beige Tortoise Shell Black Cat Eye Sunglasses These BCBGMAXAZRIA Brown Beige Tortoise Shell Black Cat Eye Sunglasses ($24) have a slight cat-eye style to them. BCBGMAXAZRIA Brown Beige Tortoise Shell Black Cat Eye Sunglasses IN CASE $24.01 from eBay Pre-Owned Buy Now See more BCBGMAXAZRIA Sunglasses GX by Gwen Stefani Women's Full Rim Rectangle Shape Sunglasses These GX by Gwen Stefani Women's Full Rim Rectangle Shape Sunglasses ($22, originally $29) have an alluring gradient lens. Nordstrom Rack Sunglasses GX by Gwen Stefani Women's Full Rim Rectangle Shape Sunglasses $59.99 $29 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Sunglasses Betsey Johnson Women's Round Brow Bar Sunglasses If you love rose gold, you definitely need these Betsey Johnson Women's Round Brow Bar Sunglasses ($10). Betsey Johnson Women's Round Brow Bar Sunglasses $38 $9.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Betsey Johnson Sunglasses Lucky Brand Women's Venice Round Sunglasses Round sunnies like these Lucky Brand Women's Venice Round Sunglasses ($15) will make you ready for Summer. Lucky Brand Women's Venice Round Sunglasses $49 $14.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Lucky Brand Sunglasses Express Printed Cat Eye Sunglasses Express Printed Cat Eye Sunglasses ($18) definitely belong in your shopping cart. Express Printed Cat Eye Sunglasses $29.90 $17.94 from Express Buy Now See more Express Sunglasses Madewell Playlist Sunglasses These Madewell Playlist Sunglasses ($30) have an unexpected touch of metal at the bridge. Madewell Playlist Sunglasses $55 $29.99 from Madewell Buy Now See more Madewell Sunglasses Puma Women's Squared Sunglasses Pink and blue never looked so cute together as they do in these Puma Women's Squared Sunglasses ($40). Puma Women's Squared Sunglasses $99 $39.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Puma Sunglasses Harley-Davidson Women's Metal Sunglasses These Harley-Davidson Women's Metal Sunglasses ($25) are simple and flattering. Harley-Davidson Women's Metal Sunglasses $92 $24.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Harley-Davidson Sunglasses Converse Rectangle Rectangular UV Protection Sunglasses Converse Rectangle Rectangular UV Protection Sunglasses ($27) belong in your Summer accessories rotation. Converse Rectangle Rectangular UV Protection Sunglasses $39 $27.30 from JCPenney Buy Now See more Converse Sunglasses Rocawear Full Frame Rectangular UV Protection Sunglasses These Rocawear Full Frame Rectangular UV Protection Sunglasses ($17) have a delicate teal trim, which adds some luxuriousness. Rocawear Full Frame Rectangular UV Protection Sunglasses $28 $16.99 from JCPenney Buy Now See more Rocawear Sunglasses Sole Society Clinton Retro Chic Round Sunglasses The Sole Society Clinton Retro Chic Round Sunglasses ($20) are universally flattering. Sole Society Clinton Retro Chic Round Sunglasses $24.95 $19.95 from Sole Society Buy Now See more Sole Society Sunglasses Diesel Women's Cat Eye Acetate Frame Sunglasses Imagine wearing these Diesel Women's Cat Eye Acetate Frame Sunglasses ($35) with a beautiful headscarf. Diesel Women's Cat Eye Acetate Frame Sunglasses $200 $34.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Diesel Sunglasses Le Specs Bandwagon round-frame sunglasses The Le Specs Bandwagon round-frame sunglasses ($41) have sky blue lenses. Le Specs Bandwagon round-frame sunglasses $41 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Le Specs Sunglasses Kenneth Cole Reaction Women's Plastic Rounded Cat-Eye Sunglasses If you want something with a cat-eye shape, try the Kenneth Cole Reaction Women's Plastic Rounded Cat-Eye Sunglasses ($25). Kenneth Cole Reaction Women's Plastic Rounded Cat-Eye Sunglasses $50 $24.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Kenneth Cole Reaction Sunglasses Far Out Translucent Metal Aviator Sunglasses Tinted aviators like these Far Out Translucent Metal Aviator Sunglasses ($16) are always popular. Far Out Translucent Metal Aviator Sunglasses $16 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Rounded Cat-Eye Sunglasses Rounded Cat-Eye Sunglasses ($18) are the type of sunnies you'll wear year after year. Rounded Cat-Eye Sunglasses $18 from urbanoutfitters.com Buy Now Salvatore Ferragamo Marbled Bow Sunglasses Play with a lighter lens and frame in these Salvatore Ferragamo Marbled Bow Sunglasses ($50). Salvatore Ferragamo Marbled Bow Sunglasses $125 $50 from TheRealReal Buy Now See more Salvatore Ferragamo Sunglasses Urban Outfitters Every Day Round Sunglasses Urban Outfitters Every Day Round Sunglasses ($12, originally $18) are a perfect choice for Summer. Urban Outfitters Every Day Round Sunglasses $18 $12 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Sunglasses Ellen Tracy Cutout Cat-Eye Metal Gradient Sunglasses These Ellen Tracy Cutout Cat-Eye Metal Gradient Sunglasses ($42) have a cool cutout frame. Ellen Tracy Cutout Cat-Eye Metal Gradient Sunglasses, Black $70 $42 from Last Call by Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Ellen Tracy Sunglasses Circus By Sam Edelman 58Mm Lips Sunglasses Expect tons of compliments when you wear these Circus By Sam Edelman 58Mm Lips Sunglasses ($36). Nordstrom Sunglasses Women's Circus By Sam Edelman 58Mm Lips Sunglasses - Pink $36 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Sunglasses O by Oscar de la Renta Glam Oversized Square Acetate/Metal Combo Sunglasses There's something universally flattering about these O by Oscar de la Renta Glam Oversized Square Acetate/Metal Combo Sunglasses ($41). Last Call by Neiman Marcus Sunglasses O by Oscar de la Renta Glam Oversized Square Acetate/Metal Combo Sunglasses, Black/Gold $69 $41.40 from Last Call by Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Last Call by Neiman Marcus Sunglasses American Eagle Outfitters AE Round Sunglasses Dabble in the mirrored lenses trend and try these American Eagle Outfitters AE Round Sunglasses ($12, originally $16). American Eagle Outfitters AE Round Sunglasses $15.95 $11.96 from American Eagle Buy Now See more American Eagle Outfitters Sunglasses LOFT Metallic Edged Cateye Sunglasses Own your next Summer party in these LOFT Metallic Edged Cateye Sunglasses ($20, originally $24). LOFT Metallic Edged Cateye Sunglasses $24 from LOFT Buy Now See more LOFT Sunglasses Bonnie These Komono Bonnie ($49) sunglasses have an octagonal shape and are superunique. Komono Bonnie $70 $49 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Komono Sunglasses Vans Circle of Life Sunglasses Fashion Sunglasses Round sunnies are the way to go this season. Try these Vans Circle of Life Sunglasses Fashion Sunglasses ($14). Vans Circle of Life Sunglasses Fashion Sunglasses $14 from Zappos Buy Now See more Vans Sunglasses LOFT Keyhole Round Sunglasses These LOFT Keyhole Round Sunglasses ($20, originally $25) have a light gradient lens. LOFT Keyhole Round Sunglasses $24.50 $19.99 from LOFT Buy Now See more LOFT Sunglasses Quay Women's Paradiso 52Mm Cat Eye Sunglasses You'll definitely get a lot of use out of these Quay Women's Paradiso 52Mm Cat Eye Sunglasses ($50). Quay Women's Paradiso 52Mm Cat Eye Sunglasses - Black/ Smoke $50 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Quay Sunglasses Share this post SummerSunglassesShopping