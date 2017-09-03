 Skip Nav
Aerie Released New Intimates So Women of All Skin Tones Can Go "Nude"

Over the last few years, Aerie has made major moves as a brand that's known for encouraging self-love. Between its unretouched ad campaigns and work with models of all shapes and sizes, its latest step toward inclusivity should come as no surprise. The brand announced the addition of five new nude shades to its Real Me collection, which includes "breathable" bras, briefs, and thongs.

The new shades range from light to dark brown and are named after the qualities of the quintessential Aerie girl — Honesty, Inspiration, Strength, Energy, and Confidence. Not only is the "barely there" collection incredibly comfortable, but select styles also include inspirational phrases to really emphasize the body-positive movement. The Real Me collection launched earlier this Summer, but the new shades will be available online and in stores starting Aug. 31, with prices ranging from $15 to $40. Read on to see the stunning collection and get ready to shop!

