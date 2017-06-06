 Skip Nav
8 Belts to Wear If You're Not Getting the Gucci One

Affordable Belts Like the Gucci Double G Belt

8 Belts to Wear If You're Not Getting the Gucci One

Tory Burch Gemini Leather Belt

In love with that insanely gorgeous Gucci belt that bloggers and celebrities are wearing? Yeah, us too. Its sleek Double G emblem elevates outfits in a snap. Here's the problem — it may be hard to convince yourself to spend the $990 to snag it. As much as we adore it, we just haven't brought ourselves to make the purchase. So in order to sate our belted desires, we found more affordable options that look similar. Get yourself one of these choices to fuel your obsession and add interest to your ensemble.

Diane von Furstenberg O-Ring Belt
Diane von Furstenberg O-Ring Belt

The sleek, modern design of this O-ring belt ($178) will make your outfit look more polished. Throw it on over a loose-fitting dress to highlight your waist. The nice quality of leather that this belt is made of will last you for years. Think of it as a smart investment.

Diane von Furstenberg
O Ring Belt
$178
from DVF.com
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Belts
Tory Burch Gemini Leather Belt
Tory Burch Gemini Leather Belt

The round gold buckle on this leather belt ($195) definitely reminds us of the Gucci design. Fasten this belt with stud closures to keep it in place. In terms of styling, you can wear this item with high-waisted jeans and a basic white tee. You'll be surprised by how often you reach for this options to spice up your outfit.

Tory Burch
Gemini Leather Belt
$195
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Belts
Halston Leather Waist Belt
Halston Leather Waist Belt

This leather waist belt ($75) fastens with a clasp closure at the front. If you want something with more prominent gold hardware, this is an excellent choice. Put this on with a simple black dress and heels to dress up your look. Everyone needs a little extra shine.

Halston
Leather Waist Belt
$75
from TheRealReal
Buy Now See more Halston Belts
B-Low the Belt Rouge Belt
B-Low the Belt Rouge Belt

Double-buckles are popular right now, which is why we like this black belt ($162). The antique finish of the hardware isn't as bright as traditional gold, so it feels a little more understated. This one is great for casual, everyday denim outfits. You can even rock it with cutoff shorts in the Summer.

B-Low the Belt
Rouge Belt
$162
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more B-Low the Belt Belts
Raina Oversize Buckle Belt
Raina Oversize Buckle Belt

The ornate details on this oversize buckle belt ($138) are beautiful. This Western-inspired piece will look amazing over a sundress. The belt clips together in the front for a sturdy hold around your waist. Prepare to get lots of compliments on this one.

Raina
Women's Oversized Buckle Belt
$138
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Raina Belts
Forever 21 Spiral Wrap Leather Belt
Forever 21 Spiral Wrap Leather Belt

This spiral wrap belt ($10) is crafted from genuine leather. If you don't want to wear black, this pick also comes in brown. We like the looping detail on the edges. An understated design like this fits in with an array of wardrobe styles.

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Spiral Wrap Leather Belt
$9.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Belts
Tory Burch Reversible Logo Leather Belt
Tory Burch Reversible Logo Leather Belt

If you're a lover of Tory Burch, you can proudly show off your appreciation with this logo leather belt ($195). What we especially love about this choice is that it's reversible, so it's like having two belts in one. It closes in the front with studs, so it's easy to put on. The dressy look of this design makes it great for the office.

Tory Burch
Reversible Logo Leather Belt
$195
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Belts
A.P.C. Black Chloe Belt
A.P.C. Black Chloe Belt

We want to wear this black belt ($165) with a jean skirt and mules. The oval buckle is timeless, so this is a good item to buy if you're looking for something that will still be in style in coming years. This is a belt that will look good both cinched at the waist or sitting on your hips.

A.P.C.
Black Chloe Belt
$165
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more A.P.C. Belts
AccessoriesBeltsShopping
