8 Belts to Wear If You're Not Getting the Gucci One
June 6, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams

In love with that insanely gorgeous Gucci belt that bloggers and celebrities are wearing? Yeah, us too. Its sleek Double G emblem elevates outfits in a snap. Here's the problem — it may be hard to convince yourself to spend the $990 to snag it. As much as we adore it, we just haven't brought ourselves to make the purchase. So in order to sate our belted desires, we found more affordable options that look similar. Get yourself one of these choices to fuel your obsession and add interest to your ensemble.

Diane von Furstenberg O-Ring Belt

The sleek, modern design of this O-ring belt ($178) will make your outfit look more polished. Throw it on over a loose-fitting dress to highlight your waist. The nice quality of leather that this belt is made of will last you for years. Think of it as a smart investment.

Tory Burch Gemini Leather Belt

The round gold buckle on this leather belt ($195) definitely reminds us of the Gucci design. Fasten this belt with stud closures to keep it in place. In terms of styling, you can wear this item with high-waisted jeans and a basic white tee. You'll be surprised by how often you reach for this options to spice up your outfit.

Halston Leather Waist Belt

This leather waist belt ($75) fastens with a clasp closure at the front. If you want something with more prominent gold hardware, this is an excellent choice. Put this on with a simple black dress and heels to dress up your look. Everyone needs a little extra shine.

B-Low the Belt Rouge Belt

Double-buckles are popular right now, which is why we like this black belt ($162). The antique finish of the hardware isn't as bright as traditional gold, so it feels a little more understated. This one is great for casual, everyday denim outfits. You can even rock it with cutoff shorts in the Summer.

Raina Oversize Buckle Belt

The ornate details on this oversize buckle belt ($138) are beautiful. This Western-inspired piece will look amazing over a sundress. The belt clips together in the front for a sturdy hold around your waist. Prepare to get lots of compliments on this one.

Forever 21 Spiral Wrap Leather Belt

This spiral wrap belt ($10) is crafted from genuine leather. If you don't want to wear black, this pick also comes in brown. We like the looping detail on the edges. An understated design like this fits in with an array of wardrobe styles.

Tory Burch Reversible Logo Leather Belt

If you're a lover of Tory Burch, you can proudly show off your appreciation with this logo leather belt ($195). What we especially love about this choice is that it's reversible, so it's like having two belts in one. It closes in the front with studs, so it's easy to put on. The dressy look of this design makes it great for the office.

A.P.C. Black Chloe Belt

We want to wear this black belt ($165) with a jean skirt and mules. The oval buckle is timeless, so this is a good item to buy if you're looking for something that will still be in style in coming years. This is a belt that will look good both cinched at the waist or sitting on your hips.