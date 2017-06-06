8 Belts to Wear If You're Not Getting the Gucci One

In love with that insanely gorgeous Gucci belt that bloggers and celebrities are wearing? Yeah, us too. Its sleek Double G emblem elevates outfits in a snap. Here's the problem — it may be hard to convince yourself to spend the $990 to snag it. As much as we adore it, we just haven't brought ourselves to make the purchase. So in order to sate our belted desires, we found more affordable options that look similar. Get yourself one of these choices to fuel your obsession and add interest to your ensemble.