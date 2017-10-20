19 Pieces You Never Knew You'd Find at Shopbop For Under $200

If you've been skipping Shopbop.com because you suspected the site was a hub for pricey designer pieces, you're only half right. Sure, the online fashion-girl haven has a reputation for curating cool, contemporary and, yes, expensive brands. That said, the buyers at Shopbop are also busy stocking the virtual shelves with a range of more affordable brands you might be missing. From underrated labels like Endless Rose or English Factory, you'll discover on-trend finds like ruffled day dresses, romantic blouses, and cheeky knits that often don't ring in over $200. In fact, nothing we've picked here does. From cool Fall essentials to an updated take on your work button-down, this is the stuff that can transform your look — and it doesn't cost a fortune.