19 Pieces You Never Knew You'd Find at Shopbop For Under $200

If you've been skipping Shopbop.com because you suspected the site was a hub for pricey designer pieces, you're only half right. Sure, the online fashion-girl haven has a reputation for curating cool, contemporary and, yes, expensive brands. That said, the buyers at Shopbop are also busy stocking the virtual shelves with a range of more affordable brands you might be missing. From underrated labels like Endless Rose or English Factory, you'll discover on-trend finds like ruffled day dresses, romantic blouses, and cheeky knits that often don't ring in over $200. In fact, nothing we've picked here does. From cool Fall essentials to an updated take on your work button-down, this is the stuff that can transform your look — and it doesn't cost a fortune.

ENGLISH FACTORY Banana Print Sweater
STYLEKEEPERS Free Spirit Dress
ENGLISH FACTORY Stripe Knit Sweater With Tie
STYLEKEEPERS Beauty Buzz Dress
ENGLISH FACTORY Top With Tie Detail Sleeves
ENGLISH FACTORY Metallic Satin Pleated Skirt
Endless Rose Striped Midi Dress
J.o.a. Cable Cold Shoulder Sweater
C/Meo Collective Ember Dress
ONE by STYLEKEEPERS Modern Vintage Top
STYLEKEEPERS Girl Next Door Dress
J.o.a. Cold PJ Blouse
BB Dakota Tegan Off Shoulder Tunic Sweater
BB Dakota Jack by Lexia Trench Coat
Endless Rose Lace Mini Dress
Ella Moon Multi Ruffle Midi Dress
Nightwalker The Elsa Dress
ENGLISH FACTORY Combo Shirtdress
WAYF Gail Ruffle Hem Pants
