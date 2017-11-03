 Skip Nav
25 Fabulous Gifts For the Fashion Girl in Your Life — Starting at Just $7

If there's a fashion-forward girl on your shopping list this holiday season, not to worry. You're in good hands. Whether she's the type who loves all things fuzzy or has more modern taste buds, we've gone ahead and rounded up 25 of our favorite picks. And they all come in under $95. These finds are so good, you're gonna have a hard time not buying some for yourself. (We won't blame you.)

Samili Kitten Heels
$69
Gap Pom Zip Clutch
$35
Tempest Hoop Earrings
$68
Silky Culotte Pant
$69
Nike Women's Air Huarache Run Ultra Premium Casual Shoes
$87
Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Velvet Stud Hi Top Sneakers
Express Embellished Ribbon Belt
Fred & Friends Pumped Up Glitter Phone Stand
Forever 21 Faux Fur Faux Pearl Earmuffs
Samili Kitten Heels
Gold Elephant Ring Dish
Gap Pom Zip Clutch
Mango Textured Knit Beanie
Sonix Fancy Hearts Faux Leather Everyday Pouch
Tempest Everyday Fine Hoop Earrings
WAYF Sophie Cable Sweater
Nike Air Huarache Run Mesh Sneakers
UO Clarissa Silky Culotte Pant
ASOS Faux Fur Bright Red Scarf
SugarFix by BaubleBar Gold Floral Statement Necklace
Nike Women's Air Huarache Run Ultra Premium Casual Shoes
Express Striped Plaid Fringe Blanket Scarf
Urban Outfitters Huggie Hoop Earring
Kangol Modelaine Beret
Vans Boom Boom SK8-Hi Slim Zip
Fila Ribbed Hem Logo Beanie
Free People Full Bloom Fan Earrings
Nordstrom Cuddle Up Faux Fur Pouch
Be Mine Furry Pom Keychain
Anthropologie Serene Sapphire Ring Set
Gifts Under $100Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsGift GuideHoliday
