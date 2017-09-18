 Skip Nav
I Wore Fast Fashion From Head to Toe at Fashion Week — But You'd Never Know It

Limiting myself to wearing solely fast fashion retailers during New York Fashion Week wasn't easy. Sure, tasking myself with the challenge proved light on the wallet, but as an editor who takes pride in investing in quality designer goods from time to time, I usually like to mix high and low, styling my luxe It bag with a Zara skirt, Hanes tee, and Miu Miu slippers, for example.

That's not to say I didn't enjoy creating a full week's wardrobe with trendy — but also, wicked affordable — pieces from H&M, Forever 21, Zara, Storets, Mango, ASOS, Topshop, & Other Stories, and COS.

Not one of my outfits rang in over $380, I felt totally chic, and I meshed right in with the rest of
the show-going crowd. Read on for a full breakdown of what I wore, scoop up all my separates, and remember the obvious lesson here: it's totally possible to appear stylish and put together on a budget.

Look 1: Topshop + H&M
I was especially excited about this faux-fur bag from Topshop. The powder pink shade is totally girlie, and you can either hold it like a shopper or loop one strap through the other, creating a hobo shape (which is how I prefer it styled). Outfit total: $380
Topshop Boutique Marble Bloom Top
Topshop Boutique Marble Bloom Skirt
Topshop Dolly Faux Fur Bag
H&M Leather Mules, Similar
Look 2: Topshop + Urban Outfitters + Asos
Topshop Rainbow Floral Dress
Asos Desert Rose Sneakers
Urban Outfitters Baggu Bag
Look 3: H&M + Storets + Zara + Forever 21
H&M Studio Top
Storets Emma Striped Two-Piece Set
Zara Over-the-Knee High Heel Boots
Forever 21 Webbed Strap Crossbody Bag
Look 4: Forever 21 + Mango + Urban Outfitters + H&M
Forever 21 Gingham Twofer Top
Mango Metallic Pleated Skirt
H&M Sneakers
Urban Outfitters Double Zip Circle Crossbody Bag
Look 5: Asos + Urban Outfitters + COS
Asos Washed Mini Dress
Converse Chuck Taylor Sneakers
COS Asymmetric Leather Bag
Urban Outfitters Ava Mod Square Sunglasses
Look 6: Storets + Forever 21 + & Other Stories
Storets Kade Pleated Classic Dress
Forever 21 Acid Wash Denim Ankle Boots
& Other Stories Chunky Chain Bracelet
