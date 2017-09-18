I Wore Fast Fashion From Head to Toe at Fashion Week — But You'd Never Know It

Limiting myself to wearing solely fast fashion retailers during New York Fashion Week wasn't easy. Sure, tasking myself with the challenge proved light on the wallet, but as an editor who takes pride in investing in quality designer goods from time to time, I usually like to mix high and low, styling my luxe It bag with a Zara skirt, Hanes tee, and Miu Miu slippers, for example.

That's not to say I didn't enjoy creating a full week's wardrobe with trendy — but also, wicked affordable — pieces from H&M, Forever 21, Zara, Storets, Mango, ASOS, Topshop, & Other Stories, and COS.

Not one of my outfits rang in over $380, I felt totally chic, and I meshed right in with the rest of

the show-going crowd. Read on for a full breakdown of what I wore, scoop up all my separates, and remember the obvious lesson here: it's totally possible to appear stylish and put together on a budget.