11 Gorgeous Dresses For Wedding Guests (All $75 or Less!)

Affordable Wedding Guest Dresses 2017

11 Gorgeous Dresses For Wedding Guests (All $75 or Less!)

11 Gorgeous Dresses For Wedding Guests (All $75 or Less!)

Weddings are fun to attend, but the expenses of being a guest can add up. Luckily, we can help you cut down on costs in the dress department. There's so many beautiful options for great prices — we're talking under $75. Check out the most awe-worthy dresses that won't break the bank. You can use that money you saved on a great pair of shoes!

1 ASOS Ruffle Wrap Front Maxi Dress
ASOS Ruffle Wrap Front Maxi Dress

This fluttery baby blue dress ($67) will look lovely on the dance floor.

2 Topshop Floral Strappy Back Midi Dress
Topshop Floral Strappy Back Midi Dress

Wear this floral midi dress ($65) with a leather moto jacket and a pair of strappy heels.

3 Mango Pleated Dress
Mango Pleated Dress

The lilac shade of this pleated dress ($70) is so soft and feminine.

4 Zara Asymmetric Dress
Zara Asymmetric Dress

We love the asymmetry of this royal blue dress ($30).

5 Taylor Cold-Shoulder Ruffled Dress
Taylor Cold-Shoulder Ruffled Dress

This ruffled dress ($69) comes in a comfortable silhouette that is perfect for long weddings.

6 Victoria Beckham For Target Calla Lily Ruffle Hem Dress
Victoria Beckham For Target Calla Lily Ruffle Hem Dress

The calla lily on this black satin dress ($24) is a cool graphic touch.

7 French Connection Mineral Pool Fringe Dress
French Connection Mineral Pool Fringe Dress

This floral dress ($50) is appropriate for day or evening.

8 Zara Frilled Lace Dress
Zara Frilled Lace Dress

Bare shoulders will keep you cooled off in this bright yellow lace dress ($70).

9 Nasty Gal Spring Affair Floral Midi Dress
Nasty Gal Spring Affair Floral Midi Dress

This midi dress ($50) would look great with a light pink clutch.

10 ASOS Kimono Sleeve Maxi Dress
ASOS Kimono Sleeve Maxi Dress

A slit gives this maxi dress ($72) a flirty look.

11 Leith Tie-Front Dress
Leith Tie-Front Dress

The soft blue of this tie-front dress ($72) lends itself to a million different accessory choices.

