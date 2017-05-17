5/17/17 5/17/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer Affordable Wedding Guest Dresses 2017 11 Gorgeous Dresses For Wedding Guests (All $75 or Less!) May 17, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Weddings are fun to attend, but the expenses of being a guest can add up. Luckily, we can help you cut down on costs in the dress department. There's so many beautiful options for great prices — we're talking under $75. Check out the most awe-worthy dresses that won't break the bank. You can use that money you saved on a great pair of shoes! RelatedLet's Settle the Whole "Can You Wear Red to a Wedding?" Thing Once and For All, Shall We? Shop Brands Asos · Topshop · Taylor · Nasty Gal · Leith · MANGO 1 ASOS Ruffle Wrap Front Maxi Dress This fluttery baby blue dress ($67) will look lovely on the dance floor. 2 Topshop Floral Strappy Back Midi Dress Wear this floral midi dress ($65) with a leather moto jacket and a pair of strappy heels. 3 Mango Pleated Dress The lilac shade of this pleated dress ($70) is so soft and feminine. 4 Zara Asymmetric Dress We love the asymmetry of this royal blue dress ($30). 5 Taylor Cold-Shoulder Ruffled Dress This ruffled dress ($69) comes in a comfortable silhouette that is perfect for long weddings. 6 Victoria Beckham For Target Calla Lily Ruffle Hem Dress The calla lily on this black satin dress ($24) is a cool graphic touch. 7 French Connection Mineral Pool Fringe Dress This floral dress ($50) is appropriate for day or evening. 8 Zara Frilled Lace Dress Bare shoulders will keep you cooled off in this bright yellow lace dress ($70). 9 Nasty Gal Spring Affair Floral Midi Dress This midi dress ($50) would look great with a light pink clutch. 10 ASOS Kimono Sleeve Maxi Dress A slit gives this maxi dress ($72) a flirty look. 11 Leith Tie-Front Dress The soft blue of this tie-front dress ($72) lends itself to a million different accessory choices. Share this post Summer FashionSummerDressesWeddingShopping