6/19/17 6/19/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Wedding Can You Wear Red to a Wedding? Let's Settle the Whole "Can You Wear Red to a Wedding?" Thing Once and For All, Shall We? June 19, 2017 by Hannah Weil McKinley 79 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. If you're on the wedding circuit, you've probably asked — or maybe been asked — this question more than a couple times: can you wear red to a wedding? The short answer is a resounding yes. Why not? The only real color that's traditionally off limits is anything white, ecru, cream, ivory — you get the picture. Still, red's gotten a bad rap since it's, well, bold and bright and maybe a little too attention-getting. And, there's the old Jessica Rabbit comparison to contend with. RelatedOutfits to Try When You Have "Nothing to Wear" to a Wedding That said, red done right is cheery and festive — and a lot of brides are happy to see their guests embracing beautiful color (it happens to look great in wedding photos, too). I, for one, got more compliments on a red Self-Portrait dress I wore to a wedding than anything I've ever worn to weddings before or since. Just stick to some simple dress code guidelines, and like any other outfit you'd choose, make sure your red dress isn't too short, overexposed, or too casual for the event — and you'll get noticed for all of the right reasons. Shop Brands H&M · Tibi · Saloni · MSGM · Club Monaco · Self-Portrait · Black Halo · Nili Lotan · Shoshanna See, here I am wearing red to a wedding. A post shared by Hannah Weil McKinley (@hannahmck20) on Nov 7, 2015 at 11:05pm PST While the dress was a little more head-turning than my usual look, I kept my jewelry simple and chose shoes in a neutral color to balance things out. I also love that the fuller skirt provides more coverage and has a more modest hemline. Read on to shop more editor-approved options. Fame and Partners Sasha Dress This pretty Fame and Partners Sasha Dress ($249) comes with a flourish of ruffles that'll look even better moving on the dance floor. shopbop.com Cocktail Dresses Fame and Partners Sasha Dress $249 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Cocktail Dresses H&M Off-the-Shoulder Dress H&M's Off-the-Shoulder Dress ($30) is perfect for a sunny daytime wedding. H&M Off-the-shoulder Dress $29.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Dresses Tibi Satin Poplin Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress Add some statement earrings to this Tibi Satin Poplin Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress ($450), and it easily goes from day to night. Tibi Satin Poplin Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress $450$180 from Tibi Buy Now See more Tibi Day Dresses Saloni Ruth Off-the-Shoulder Stretch-Neoprene Midi Dress This Saloni Ruth midi dress ($375) has subtle bow details that echo the femininity of its silhouette. Saloni Ruth Off-the-shoulder Stretch-neoprene Midi Dress - Red $375 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Saloni Evening Dresses MSGM Open-Shoulder Striped Cotton Dress Pinstripes give this MSGM open-shoulder striped cotton dress ($593) a fresh twist. MSGM Open-shoulder striped cotton dress $593$415 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more MSGM Day Dresses Saloni Grace Off-the-Shoulder Dress If red is still out of your comfort zone, try it with a print, like the one on this Saloni Grace Off-the-Shoulder Dress ($625). Saloni Grace Off-The-Shoulder Dress $625 from Intermix Buy Now See more Saloni Day Dresses Club Monaco Quenby Tiered Dress There's a sweetness to this Club Monaco Quenby Tiered Dress ($289) that mellows the bold red color. Club Monaco Quenby Tiered Dress $289$199 from Club Monaco Buy Now See more Club Monaco Day Dresses Self-Portrait Self Portrait Floral Guipure Midi Dress Go for it with the memorable, special details on this Self-Portrait Self Portrait Floral Guipure Midi Dress ($475). Self-Portrait Self Portrait Floral Guipure Midi Dress $475 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Cocktail Dresses Black Halo Kacie 2-Piece Maxi Dress This Black Halo Kacie 2-Piece Maxi Dress ($375) is elegant and just a little on the sexy side. Black Halo Kacie 2 Piece Maxi Dress $375 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Black Halo Evening Dresses Nili Lotan Women's Silk Charmeuse Slip Gown With the minimalist silhouette on this Nili Lotan Women's Silk Charmeuse Slip Gown ($595), the bright red helps amp up the wow factor. Nili Lotan Women's Silk Charmeuse Slip Gown $595 from Barneys New York Buy Now See more Nili Lotan Evening Dresses Shoshanna Ruffled Shoulder Lace Midi Dress Shoshanna's Ruffled Shoulder Lace Midi Dress ($570) is sophisticated but playful thanks to the lace detailing. Shoshanna MIDNIGHT Ruffled Shoulder Lace Midi Dress $570 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Shoshanna Cocktail Dresses Style How ToDressesWeddingShopping