Let's Settle the Whole "Can You Wear Red to a Wedding?" Thing Once and For All, Shall We?

Can You Wear Red to a Wedding?

Let's Settle the Whole "Can You Wear Red to a Wedding?" Thing Once and For All, Shall We?

If you're on the wedding circuit, you've probably asked — or maybe been asked — this question more than a couple times: can you wear red to a wedding? The short answer is a resounding yes. Why not? The only real color that's traditionally off limits is anything white, ecru, cream, ivory — you get the picture. Still, red's gotten a bad rap since it's, well, bold and bright and maybe a little too attention-getting. And, there's the old Jessica Rabbit comparison to contend with.

Related
Outfits to Try When You Have "Nothing to Wear" to a Wedding

That said, red done right is cheery and festive — and a lot of brides are happy to see their guests embracing beautiful color (it happens to look great in wedding photos, too). I, for one, got more compliments on a red Self-Portrait dress I wore to a wedding than anything I've ever worn to weddings before or since. Just stick to some simple dress code guidelines, and like any other outfit you'd choose, make sure your red dress isn't too short, overexposed, or too casual for the event — and you'll get noticed for all of the right reasons.

Shop Brands
H&M · Tibi · Saloni · MSGM · Club Monaco · Self-Portrait · Black Halo · Nili Lotan · Shoshanna
See, here I am wearing red to a wedding.

A post shared by Hannah Weil McKinley (@hannahmck20) on

While the dress was a little more head-turning than my usual look, I kept my jewelry simple and chose shoes in a neutral color to balance things out. I also love that the fuller skirt provides more coverage and has a more modest hemline.

Read on to shop more editor-approved options.

Fame and Partners Sasha Dress
Fame and Partners Sasha Dress

This pretty Fame and Partners Sasha Dress ($249) comes with a flourish of ruffles that'll look even better moving on the dance floor.

shopbop.com Cocktail Dresses
Fame and Partners Sasha Dress
$249
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Cocktail Dresses
H&M Off-the-Shoulder Dress
H&M Off-the-Shoulder Dress

H&M's Off-the-Shoulder Dress ($30) is perfect for a sunny daytime wedding.

H&M
Off-the-shoulder Dress
$29.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Dresses
Tibi Satin Poplin Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress
Tibi Satin Poplin Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress

Add some statement earrings to this Tibi Satin Poplin Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress ($450), and it easily goes from day to night.

Tibi
Satin Poplin Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress
$450$180
from Tibi
Buy Now See more Tibi Day Dresses
Saloni Ruth Off-the-Shoulder Stretch-Neoprene Midi Dress
Saloni Ruth Off-the-Shoulder Stretch-Neoprene Midi Dress

This Saloni Ruth midi dress ($375) has subtle bow details that echo the femininity of its silhouette.

Saloni
Ruth Off-the-shoulder Stretch-neoprene Midi Dress - Red
$375
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Saloni Evening Dresses
MSGM Open-Shoulder Striped Cotton Dress
MSGM Open-Shoulder Striped Cotton Dress

Pinstripes give this MSGM open-shoulder striped cotton dress ($593) a fresh twist.

MSGM
Open-shoulder striped cotton dress
$593$415
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more MSGM Day Dresses
Saloni Grace Off-the-Shoulder Dress
Saloni Grace Off-the-Shoulder Dress

If red is still out of your comfort zone, try it with a print, like the one on this Saloni Grace Off-the-Shoulder Dress ($625).

Saloni
Grace Off-The-Shoulder Dress
$625
from Intermix
Buy Now See more Saloni Day Dresses
Club Monaco Quenby Tiered Dress
Club Monaco Quenby Tiered Dress

There's a sweetness to this Club Monaco Quenby Tiered Dress ($289) that mellows the bold red color.

Club Monaco
Quenby Tiered Dress
$289$199
from Club Monaco
Buy Now See more Club Monaco Day Dresses
Self-Portrait Self Portrait Floral Guipure Midi Dress
Self-Portrait Self Portrait Floral Guipure Midi Dress

Go for it with the memorable, special details on this Self-Portrait Self Portrait Floral Guipure Midi Dress ($475).

Self-Portrait
Self Portrait Floral Guipure Midi Dress
$475
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Cocktail Dresses
Black Halo Kacie 2-Piece Maxi Dress
Black Halo Kacie 2-Piece Maxi Dress

This Black Halo Kacie 2-Piece Maxi Dress ($375) is elegant and just a little on the sexy side.

Black Halo
Kacie 2 Piece Maxi Dress
$375
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Black Halo Evening Dresses
Nili Lotan Women's Silk Charmeuse Slip Gown
Nili Lotan Women's Silk Charmeuse Slip Gown

With the minimalist silhouette on this Nili Lotan Women's Silk Charmeuse Slip Gown ($595), the bright red helps amp up the wow factor.

Nili Lotan
Women's Silk Charmeuse Slip Gown
$595
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Nili Lotan Evening Dresses
Shoshanna Ruffled Shoulder Lace Midi Dress
Shoshanna Ruffled Shoulder Lace Midi Dress

Shoshanna's Ruffled Shoulder Lace Midi Dress ($570) is sophisticated but playful thanks to the lace detailing.

Shoshanna
MIDNIGHT Ruffled Shoulder Lace Midi Dress
$570
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Shoshanna Cocktail Dresses
