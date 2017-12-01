Get Poppin' With These Booze-Inspired Bags Just in Time For Holiday Parties

The holidays present plenty of opportunities to party, so why not dress for the occasion? Your love of bubbly doesn't have to stop when the night ends, because there are a surprising number of cocktail-themed purses out there for fashion-forward babes. There are tote bags for shopping, cross-body bags for nights out, and even bedazzled clutches for formal affairs . . . all inspired by a good, stiff drink. From high-end picks to affordable options, there's a boozy bag for everybody. We'll drink to that.