Get Poppin' With These Booze-Inspired Bags Just in Time For Holiday Parties
Get Poppin' With These Booze-Inspired Bags Just in Time For Holiday Parties

The holidays present plenty of opportunities to party, so why not dress for the occasion? Your love of bubbly doesn't have to stop when the night ends, because there are a surprising number of cocktail-themed purses out there for fashion-forward babes. There are tote bags for shopping, cross-body bags for nights out, and even bedazzled clutches for formal affairs . . . all inspired by a good, stiff drink. From high-end picks to affordable options, there's a boozy bag for everybody. We'll drink to that.

Kate Spade New York Chestnut St. Cheers Darling Champagne Wristlet
Celebrate Shop Small Champagne Crossbody Bag
Cheers B*tches Champagne Cross Body Bag
Cheers B*tches Champagne Cross Body Bag
Judith Leiber Couture Embellished Convertible Flask Clutch
Charlotte Olympia Kiss Of Death clutch
I Like Champagne Tote
Poolside Bags Sip Champagne When We Thirsty Tote
Kate Spade
Finer things stacy
Kate Spade Cheers Wristlet
Champagne Crossbody Bag
Cheers B*tches Champagne Cross Body Bag
Cheers B*tches Champagne Cross Body Bag ($50)
Judith Leiber Couture Flask Clutch
Charlotte Olympia Clutch
Champagne Tote
Poolside Bags Tote
Kate Spade Clutch
